13 Photos That Prove the Universe Is a Prankster at Heart

Sometimes, the universe seems to have a wicked sense of humor, and luckily, people are quick enough to snap a photo before the moment passes. Whether it’s a perfectly timed coincidence or a hilariously unfortunate mishap, these pictures prove that life loves to joke around when we least expect it.
1. “Sunburned my bald head. Peeled off in big pieces.”
- “I can only imagine this feeling like peeling the screen protector off new electronics.” © RayTrain / Reddit
2. “It was a hot day in Tallahassee.”
3. “Was lucky enough to see a rainbow cloud for myself many years ago.”
4. “Found a random guy who looks like me waiting for the subway the other day.”
5. “This bug on the outside of my window looks like a fairy.”
6. “Found a field mouse stuck in my irrigation sprinkler this morning.”
7. “Tree that swallowed a street sign.”
8. “My tomato has plump lips.”
9. “Someone got stuck on our drive a few weeks ago. Now, the patches around where their wheels were don’t get wet despite heavy rain since.”
10. “Tree that swallowed some stonework.”
11. “Dragon head-shaped stick I found.”
12. “Half of my Rose of Sharon is in full bloom, while the other half is not so much.”
13. “My squash and zucchini plants had a baby.”
Clearly, the universe doesn’t mind playing tricks on us, and honestly, we’re here for it. If you enjoyed these unexpected moments, you’ll love this collection of 20 photos that prove the universe has a great sense of humor. Get ready to laugh even more at the cosmic comedy show happening all around us!