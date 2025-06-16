20+ Photos That Prove the Universe Has a Great Sense of Humor
These photos look not like random anomalies, but like carefully planned pranks. Apparently, the Universe knows how to joke!
“Found a weird tomato.”
- Tomato got better lips than me! © zirellia / Reddit
“I saw a rainbow cloud today.”
“One of our hens laid the smallest egg I’ve ever seen.”
“My dog kinda looks like an oil painting in this photo.”
“My city’s landfill gives me Windows XP vibes.”
“One year ago today, I saw I had a singular white eyelash, and now it’s ca. 20% of lashes on my right eye.”
- It’s just your body running out of ink. © dankban / Reddit
“Abandoned car park taken over by poppies”
“At a certain hour, the sun reflects a projection of my city through a hole in my blinds.”
- What kind of witchcraft is this? © WaterDragoonofFK / Reddit
“Found a giant strawberry.”
“The carrots my brother cut up for dinner”
- They look like carrots a nice grandma would serve to match all of the decorative lace doilies everywhere. © DankStew / Reddit
“The snail in my garden leaves a dotted line behind it.”
“My boyfriend’s weird hairline”
- This looks like AI a few years back trying to generate a hairline. © bapesuper4 / Reddit
- I’m a barber who has been cutting hair for 10 years, and I have never once in my life seen something like this. © calgeorge / Reddit
“Found a rock that looks like meat.”
“Four-colored blade of grass”
“This wrinkly egg”
- This is a malformed egg due to calcium deficiency. © Esc777 / Reddit
“Found a bee hive under a fig tree in our garden.”
“My big tree foams on rainy days.”
“I found a giant lemon, but the inside is tiny.”
“This fern was resurrected after an evening watering.”
“The sunset during my road trip last night was split into 2 colors.”
“The berry my husband found. The rest of the blackberries in the container are quite normal-sized.”
And here are natural phenomena that only few people were lucky to see with their own eyes.
