14 Coincidences That Prove the Universe Has a Great Sense of Humor
19 hours ago
Sometimes you have to face such situations that you begin to suspect that there is a screenwriter with a great sense of humor behind the scenes of reality. These funny coincidences are like jokes from the universe, and they are so accurate that you can no longer believe it happened by chance. We put together some vivid examples of situations like this. And yes, some of them are really hard to explain with logic.
- On my 19th birthday, I stopped by my grandma’s place, and she unexpectedly gave me... an adjustable wrench. Weird gift, I thought, but I didn’t argue.
On the way back, I dropped by a coffee shop — their machine had broken down, and the girl in front of me was freaking out. The barista just shrugged and said they couldn’t fix it without a wrench. And just like that, it was my moment to shine. © fedoriosolo / X
- I went to the store, bought a bunch of stuff, unpacked everything at home, but I accidentally forgot the salt in my bag. Later, I rushed off to meet my boyfriend.
We’re sitting there eating fast food, and he suddenly goes, “Man, I wish we had some salt.” Without missing a beat, I reach into my bag, pull out the salt shaker, and go, “Here you go.” He looked at me like I was some kind of sorceress. © nikogdanebiloi / X
- One day I’m walking down the street and spot a pair of needle-nose pliers lying on the ground. I think, “Hey, they might come in handy!” I’m in a dress, carrying a patent leather handbag, but I toss them in and forget about it.
Later that evening, I’m passing by again — some guys are fixing a kid’s bike: “Man, if only we had some pliers!” And that’s when I reach into my elegant little handbag and pull out... ©Alissa_Mirra / X
- A few months ago, I had a dream where I gave birth to a son. That’s all I remembered. Today we were talking about dreams with my family, I mentioned it — and then my mom goes, “Wait, was that the baby I was rocking to sleep in my dream this morning?” © Margarita Astrinova / ADME
- My name is Skylar. About 5 years ago, I was redoing my bedroom. I spent 4 hours walking around the store, looking at wallpaper — nothing felt right. I was about ready to give up, decided to do one last round...
And then I saw it. The perfect one. Absolutely stunning. I grabbed it and headed to the register — and on the packaging was the name: “Skylar Collection.” If that’s not fate, I don’t know what is. © Beautiful_Teach / X
- My husband and I were driving to have our old car junked — it wouldn’t pass inspection anymore, and repairs were too expensive, so it was easier to say goodbye. Then, right on the way, a reckless driver crashed into us. In the end, his insurance paid us enough to cover the down payment on a new car. © IAD81899326 / X
- One day, I almost accidentally came across an article online about old British money. Just out of curiosity, I remembered that a guinea was 21 shillings.
The next day at university, a classmate was arguing with someone and asked me, “Hey, do you know how many shillings are in a guinea?” And I was like, “Yeah, 21.” Before that, I’d never even heard the word “guinea” in my life. And after that — never again. © jimmy_barmaley / X
- We were playing pirates by the lake with my nephew. I declared, “Now I will pull treasure up from the ocean floor!” and scooped up some sand from the water, thinking I’d maybe find a cool rock at best. But there it was — a beaded bracelet! We were so excited, like we’d really found a treasure chest full of gold. © LavenderKot / X
- We had a fun group hanging out — sitting around with a guitar, playing some songs and all that. We were all between 18 and 22, but there was this one guy with us who was around 30. My mom looked at him and said, “He’s a grown man, he should be having kids by now, not wasting time with you all.” Exactly an hour later, I got a text from that guy, saying, “Mike, come celebrate — my daughter was born yesterday.” © SummerMike / Pikabu
- Not me, but a story I heard. The guy telling the story was from the UK and on holiday in Greece. He went for a walk and passed a public phone, which started ringing. On a whim, he answers the phone... and it’s his bank, calling him about some unusual activity on his account.
The bank starts asking him questions, but he’s still taken aback by how his bank knew his location (this was in the early 90s), and asks them how they got this number. The bank tells him that it’s the number they have on file. He tells them that can’t be right, because he’s in Greece, and this is a public phone box.
Okay, so the bank tries to work out what happened. And then they realize. Instead of dialing his phone number, they accidentally dialed his account number, which just happened to be the exact number of this phone box in another country that he also just happened to be walking past at the exact same time that they called. © Solarflair500 / Reddit
- It was a winter night. I ordered a taxi, and a car showed up — the driver and his partner. They kept glancing at me the whole ride. Finally, the driver asked, “Who are you headed to?”
I was a little stunned, then said, “Home.” The driver and his partner exchanged a look and said, “You ordered the taxi to our address.”
I realized what was going on and laughed. It was a new neighborhood with private houses, and our house wasn’t even on the map yet, so I’d actually ordered the taxi to the next-door address. So there I was, living there for months without even knowing what my neighbors looked like. © HamsterHamsy / Pikabu
- I had gotten a job at a retail store and went in for the orientation and to do training. The vibe was kind of off in the store, but I ignored it. I got to the back, where the computers were, but couldn’t shake the feeling of being uncomfortable.
In my head, I said, “Alright, Universe. If I’m not meant to work here, show me some kind of sign. Make them send me home for the day or something.”
About an hour later, a huge storm rolled in and shut off the power in the store. The manager came in and said for me to go home since their computers weren’t working, and I couldn’t do my training. A couple months later, and I was working at a new job that I absolutely love. © grassisblue22 / Reddit
- Flipped a coin and called “edge” in the air because I didn’t want to win. It hit the ground and rolled a bit and ended up leaning against the wall on its edge. Everyone there thought I was a witch. © popejubal / Reddit
- One morning, as my father and I were leaving our apartment to head to school (he was a teacher at the same high school I attended), I paused at the door, then went back inside to the change bowl and scooped out a fistful of coins. My dad asked why, and I didn’t really have a reason. I just said, “We’re gonna need this.”
I wasn’t exactly a coherent morning person so he shrugged it off. As we were driving in, we passed the grocery store, which reminded him he needed tape for his class for some project they were doing.
We went in, got to the register, and as the tape was rung up, he realized he didn’t have his wallet on him. I said, “I got this,” and put down the money I had taken earlier. It was exact, to the penny. © Tartlet / Reddit
And here are more coincidences that could become a plot for a bestseller.
