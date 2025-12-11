13 Stories of Kindness That Feel Like a Sweet Hug for the Soul

Some years ago, I was working in retail at a nationally known store. I often worked the closing hours. I didn't have a car or driver's license. I used public transportation. The City and State I lived in didn't have a public transportation system on the New York City Level. I'd been mugged but not hurt some months previously. They only took my purse. It was late and I was walking, on the last stretch to get to where I lived.It was after 11 pm and quiet then I saw lights approaching from behind me and heard a vehicle approaching. I started walking faster, even faster then running. The vehicle pulled up beside me. It was the bus I usually rode home but didn't that night because I couldn't afford the fare that night. I needed it to get to work the next day. The driver stopped, told me to get in. I told him I didn't have bus fare. He told me don't worry, get in. He gave me a ride to the bus stop near where I lived so I only had a walk of a few minutes.