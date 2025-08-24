14 Ordinary People Shared Crochet Art So Stunning, It Belongs in a Gallery

From cozy crochet masterpieces to jaw-dropping knit sculptures, these ordinary people turn yarn into stunning works of art you won’t believe are handmade. Their creativity will leave you inspired. You might even want to pick up some yarn yourself.

1. “I crocheted a filet curtain portrait of our cat Memphis. It took me 2½ years.”

“I showed this to my 8yo and he said, ‘That’s sick!’” © treehugger346 / Reddit

2. “This is what 1 month of filet crochet looks like.”

“This pattern is from Le Filet Ancien on the Antique Pattern Library (though I can’t remember which edition it was in) so I am also putting the chart here! It had a few small errors that are easy to pick up when following the chart.” © wizarding97 / Reddit

3. “I crocheted my cat, can you tell which is the real one.”

“You’re telling me these are two different pictures?? Nah, same picture 😄”

4. “My mom (also a crocheter) said it’s really bad. Is it so bad?”

“I suspect your mom was making more of a moral judgment than a technical one. It’s cute.”

© mutual*****queezin / Reddit “I agree.. I think your mom is judging how much skin you’re showing, NOT your actual work.”

5. “Finished my first crochet tapestry featuring a weird, medieval cat, a crown, and a fish of dubious fate.”

Here’s a fun fact: tapestry crochet is like regular single crochet but you have to keep even tension and count stitches carefully between color changes. Some patterns use just a few colors, others use many!

It’s great for colorful blankets, pillows, and wall hangings worked in rows, and also for making vibrant amigurumi creatures when worked in the round.

6. “Crocheted for 10 years and finished my first project last May, here it is!”

“Began crocheting when I was 10, but the ADHD prevented me from finishing a single project. So happy I proved to myself I could finish something and the actual talent I have.”

7. “I crocheted Zelda’s dress.”

“And here I am still failing to crochet a square 😅😂🙈 In all seriousness: This looks absolutely amazing! Fantastic work 😍” © Individual_Page_5610 / Reddit

8. “I can now say I have learnt the single, double, half double crochet and the increase and decrease.”

These foundational skills are key for many crochet projects. Single crochet makes a tight fabric, double crochet is taller and more open, and half double crochet strikes a balance between them. Knowing how to increase and decrease stitches helps shape your work for hats, clothes, and amigurumi. With this, you’re ready for more advanced projects!

9. “Finished my first crochet tapestry!”

“Great work! The pencil is a nice touch and quite clever. I once used a drum stick to attach to a 70s themed tapestry.” © schmigadeedoo / Reddit

10. “I haven’t crocheted anything prior to this outfit but I’m so please with how it turned out.”

11. “I decided to make a sunflower blanket!”

“omg what yarn/colors did you use?? my sister asked for a sunflower granny square sweater but we were struggling to find good colors” © mfpegasus / Reddit

“unfortunately i got all of the yarn from joann... i used all of it up so i am not sure what brands/colors they were :/” © emotional_octopus52 / Reddit

12. “Wanted to try crochet with something simple!!”

“Pattern is Miradouro by Novita, yarn is Cotton feel by Novita. I made the top a little shorter than in the original pattern. There’s also pattern for a matching skirt, which I’m contemplating BUT it has a zipper sewn into the back and I have a fear of sewing machines so we’ll see.. 😅”

13. “Made a case for my hooks and things using a mish-mash of different tutorials and a lot of hoping for the best.”

“The colours are so prettyy 😍 What yarn did you use?” © Helpful_Ad_8536 / Reddit

“Thank you!! I used mainly used Kate Davies designs ard thir, one from lion brand fisherman’s wool, one from rowan felted tweed and a couple others I can’t quite remember the name of 😅 from wool warehouse!” © _Eomycota_ / Reddit

14. “Giant Snail pattern by Crafty Intentions. I made it mostly at work and assembled today :)”

“Pattern is Giant Snail by Crafty Intentions, I used Red Heart Super Saver in various colors (got someone’s random stash on craigslist a few years ago so I’m trying to work through that).

I’m new to crochet but I’ve been knitting my whole life and wanted to try a more portable craft where I could just toss the project in my work bag and it not take up a lot of room (kind of tough when you have two giant needles in there lol). Let me know how I did!” © teenbangst / Reddit