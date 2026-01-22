Sorry, but your Boyfriend sounds really immature, and wasteful. Had he loaned you the money, he would have gotten it back. The roses aren't going to pay him back, so he is just OUT the money he spent. Saying no to loaning money is perfectly fine, but then WASTING more (probably) than the loan would have been, is LESS THAN SMART.
14 Stories That Prove Relationships Can Take the Wildest Turns
Sometimes it’s just a minor argument, and other times it’s a full-blown storm. And sometimes the outcome surprises even the toughest people. These 14 people experienced such unexpected turns in their relationships that it’s hard to believe it. And at the end, there’s a bonus about how love can become as strong as concrete when tested by life difficulties.
- My sister’s in-laws never liked her. When she had a boy, they claimed he wasn’t their son’s child. Her husband cut them off. But the father-in-law wasn’t done — he secretly ran a DNA test on himself and the baby. Result: 0% kinship. Then my sister made a bold move and tested the kindship between her husband and the son — 99.7%! She placed the tests in front of her father-in-law with the words, “You’re looking for the deceit in the wrong place, Dad.” The mother-in-law pales, the father-in-law turns crimson, and my sister victoriously walks away. © Overheard / Ideer
- Yesterday my boyfriend gave me 1,000 roses. A thousand, can you imagine?! And I’m not bragging, because I genuinely think it’s an incredibly foolish thing to do. Two days ago, we had an argument because I wanted to borrow money from him (for a week, the first time in 3 years). My mom really needed to see a doctor. But a week before, I had spent all my savings on apartment repairs after a fire. Anyway, my boyfriend didn’t want to lend the money because he fundamentally didn’t want to create financial relationships with close ones. Honestly, I was hurt. I didn’t want to talk to him, and I borrowed the money from a friend (I’ve already returned it). Then my boyfriend came to me with a thousand roses. What’s the point? They cost a fortune and will wilt in 3 days. All I needed was help, just once, but he refused me. How can roses help with that? © Ward 6 / VK
- While on vacation, we arrived in a tourist town where my boyfriend’s parents live. We rented an apartment and immediately decided we wouldn’t do much cooking since it’s our vacation after all. Everything was wonderful until the long-awaited meeting with his family happened. His mom’s main questions were: “Do you know how to cook? How often do you clean? Let me give you some homemade minced meat, you can make some patties for my son.” No one was interested in my education, job, or any other aspects. After this meeting, regular calls began, with his mom now calling him with questions: “Why doesn’t Marina cook for you there? What are you eating? It’s expensive to eat out, I offered you the minced meat. Well, make them yourself if she doesn’t know how.” My boyfriend nearly fought with her over this. I guess finding common ground with my potential mother-in-law will be very difficult. © Palata 6 / VK
- I was 22 years old, and my boyfriend was 23, and we had been together for almost 6 years — since school. But due to his laziness and sloppiness, he gradually pushed me away. In short: I had never seen him sweep the floor, use the washer or dryer, fold clothes, take out the trash, wash the dishes, or clean up after himself. Instead, he could calmly leave a dirty plate on the table, scatter open water bottles around the house, toss clothes wherever, and drop his jacket right where he took it off. Everything he brought home lay wherever he pleased. His home office was just terribly dirty. The car too. Meanwhile, we split the bills in half, and I increasingly felt like I was not his girlfriend, but his mom — and it was seriously starting to repel me. I tried everything, but nothing changed. Sometimes I thought — maybe he had some mental issues? Although it didn’t seem like it, so I don’t even know... Or maybe he’s just one of those who thinks cleaning is only a “woman’s duty.” I really loved him; we had been through a lot together. We had 3 cats, rented a house near my family. I couldn’t afford to rent this house on my own, and losing it was a real blow. But I couldn’t be his maid anymore. It was starting to destroy my mental health. In the end, I broke up with him. © Careless_Plane_456 / Reddit
- My fiancé and I have been together for 4 years, and everything is great between us. But with his family — it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. From the very start, his mom referred to me as a “trial wife.” His sister once joked that I was the “first pancake that’s always a dud.” I laughed until I realized it wasn’t a joke at all. Last weekend at his cousin’s wedding, I happened to overhear his aunt introducing me as his “trial wife.” She literally said, “Let’s see how long this one lasts!” I nearly choked on my drink. I told my fiancé about it, and he just shrugged. He said, “They’re just kidding, you know how they are.” I told him that I wasn’t planning on marrying someone whose family sees me as a temporary option. He replied that I was overreacting and trying to ruin his cousin’s wedding. I left the event early. He stayed. I haven’t returned to our apartment since. © Entire-Reputation416 / Reddit
- Both my fiancé and I are doctors. We used to tackle household chores together, but over time, he started gradually hiring people to handle various domestic tasks. Now I do all my share of daily chores alone while he relaxes. He says he’s tired. But I’m tired too. In every other way, he’s a good person — kind, caring. But I’m quietly burning out and don’t know how to talk about it without turning it into a conflict. © AncientBreak9755 / Reddit
- Had a fight with my boyfriend on Skype (he was in another city), got upset, and decided to watch a movie to distract myself. About an hour later, there was a knock at the door. I open it, and there’s a pizza delivery and a note: “Sorry, I was wrong, and I also know you’re watching a movie as usual, so this is for you to enjoy with tea!” Guys, take notes on how to apologize properly! © Ward No. 6 / VK
If you are BOTH Dr.'s, WHY don't you hire someone to do all of the chores, and just SPLIT the cost? This sounds like there's something else going on, though.
- We were at a party, and I told a story — something small, a funny childhood memory. Mid-sentence, he laughed louder than me and said, “No one cares, babe. Let me tell it right.” People laughed. I froze. Later, I watched him circle the room like a celebrity — touching backs, collecting compliments. He called me over once to introduce me as “the girl who got lucky.” On the ride home, I said, “You embarrassed me.” He said, “God, you’re so sensitive. I make you interesting. Without me, you’re invisible.” And that was it. That was the moment I realized: he didn’t love me. He loved the way I made him look. © exquisiteformula / Reddit
- My husband and I met at a fun festival. It was like the movies — passion, romance, almost at first sight. A month later, we already started living together, and within 2 months, we decided to get married. Everything seemed to be going smoothly, not even thinking much about the fact that we had known each other for just a couple of months. The infatuation clouded our minds, and we didn’t notice how little annoyances were piling up. Initially, everything seemed perfect; we went out together, met with friends, spent time together. But gradually, as the passion faded, little things that we hadn’t noticed before started to irritate us. In the end, it became difficult for us to talk without conflicts. We tried, but the arguments grew stronger, and the relationship turned into constant stress. One day, I just couldn’t take it anymore, packed my things, and left. A month passed, and he called to arrange a divorce. Everything was resolved quickly and without unnecessary conversations. And so it is in life: what comes quickly, quickly goes. © Mamdarinka / VK
- We were dating, but we had a fight over some little thing, after which he left. I even shouted after him, “You’ll be living on just French fries! You won’t last!” A month later, we got back together, apologized to each other, he moved in with me, and we reconciled. We were sitting cuddled up, realizing how foolish we had been, when suddenly he said, “Yeah, you were right.” I didn’t understand what he meant, so I asked him. “You were right that I’d be living on French fries. But you were wrong, thinking I wouldn’t last. A month on French fries — I’ve never done that before!” © Ward 6 / VK
- The dumbest argument of my life was over a remote control. Seriously. I came home, and she was watching her show. I said, “Can I watch the news?” She goes, “The episode’s almost over.” I snapped, grabbed the remote, and she looked at me and said, “Well, live with that remote now.” And she went to the bedroom. I was sitting there, annoyed, and I texted her, “You piss me off,” and she replied, “You’re an idiot.” We were in the same apartment, both silent like 2 pieces of furniture. 3 hours passed, I went to the kitchen, she was there munching on a carrot, not even looking at me. I said, “Want the remote?” She said, “Only through shawarma.” We went, grabbed a shawarma in silence, sat in the park, and within a minute, we were laughing like crazy. Since then, if we argue, I just silently hand her the remote. It’s like our sign of truce. © Mamdarinka / VK
- We dated for 3 years. I thought it was forever, maybe in a year we’d start living together, making plans. But him... He chose his friends and his console. Suddenly, he started ignoring everything. I said, “Let’s go for a walk today?” — “Nah, the guys are playing FIFA.” “How about a movie?” — “Why bother, I’ve seen spoilers already.” So there I was, sitting at his place, he was with his friends yelling at the TV like it would make his team play better. I couldn’t take it and said, “Do you even see what’s happening? You’re losing me.” He just looked, laughed, and said, “You’re annoying with your seriousness. I just want to relax.” Relax from what? Life? Responsibility? The relationship? It was like a jolt of electricity. He didn’t even try to keep the relationship. He was genuinely more comfortable with a joystick than with me. I packed my things and left. He didn’t stop me. A week later he texted, “So, how are you?” — and then back to stories with his friends. I’m not angry. Just hurt. © Not everyone will understand / VK
- I once had a story with a guy who turned out to be an exceptional avenger. He accused one of his exes of not returning his money, harassed the second one on social media, called from unknown numbers, either staying silent or breathing heavily on the phone. When I broke up with him, he completely lost it — he forged our text messages and spread them among our friends. That’s when we — me and his other exes — got in touch, teamed up, and started to get back at him. We posted ads in his name everywhere we could — in newspapers, on websites, in apps. We wrote that he was selling a goat, giving away a car for free, or offering a toaster as a gift. His number became known all over the city. He started changing numbers, but by then we already had a network of friends through whom we learned everything. Eventually, he just left the city and disappeared. Since then, not a word, not a trace. © Karamel / VK
- No one is going to believe this, but when she broke up with me I yelled, “Fine! I hope I never see you again!” Then when I turned to walk away, I slipped on a banana peel. Went down like a sack of potatoes. © Unknown author / Reddit
Bonus: Difficulties aren’t enemies of love. On the contrary, they may make it stronger.
- We’ve been accustomed to working hard since our youth. We worked every day literally without sleep or rest, we didn’t know what fatigue was. I was 20 years old when my wife and I had our first child. I was studying at the university, and my wife had just graduated from school. I was working part-time, studying, and back then it was common practice for young people to work in gardens on weekends. And we also had a son to raise! It was truly a grind. We lived with our parents at first, then moved from one apartment or room to another, moving around the city with our child and belongings. Only after several years did we breathe a bit more easily. Yes, we rarely took vacations, rarely went anywhere, but we overcame all difficulties, and our relationship became as strong as concrete. And now, our son himself is probably sitting here reading this story; he’s been an adult for a long time. I’ve written this story for him and all young people. Don’t fear difficulties! Especially those in relationships! They are given to you only so you can love each other even more. One-day flings will only drain your energy. © Not everyone will understand / VK
A relationship is not always a smooth flight. The important thing is to remember that even the most challenging conflicts are a part of the journey we call “life.”
And these couples prove that real relationships are funnier than any sitcom.
To the gentleman that wrote the last story, BLESS YOU. I don't have children but at 64, I have also lived through the kind of "difficulties in life", that you talk about. Widowed twice, abuse, family fallouts, severe health issues, etc... Yet my current and truest husband and I, have had 23 years of getting through whatever life, and God, gives us, with love, humor and each other. You sound very wise, and that is comforting, in today's world.