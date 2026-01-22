14 Stories That Prove Relationships Can Take the Wildest Turns

To the gentleman that wrote the last story, BLESS YOU. I don't have children but at 64, I have also lived through the kind of "difficulties in life", that you talk about. Widowed twice, abuse, family fallouts, severe health issues, etc... Yet my current and truest husband and I, have had 23 years of getting through whatever life, and God, gives us, with love, humor and each other. You sound very wise, and that is comforting, in today's world.