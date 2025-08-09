14 Photos of People That Prove Real Love Doesn’t Fade

There are few things that stay the same with the passing of time. One of them is the love that comes from a true relationship. Whether it be a friendship, a sibling bond or a marriage, the relationships below have stood the test of time. From life experiences, to heartache and blessings, these people have stood together through the years.
1. “10 years married, 15 since we bounced outta the friend zone, 17 since we met!”
2. “Married 42 years today!”
3. “Me and my beautiful mother over the past 10 years”
4. “Lifting my brother over the years.”
- The last photo is from 2024, probably won’t do that again! I’m getting old! He was a spoiled boy with three older sisters. He’s now a hardworking Dad with two awesome little boys of his own. © Meditative_Rose78 / Reddit
5. “23 years of friendship.”
- You guys look like the photo that comes with the frame. What a great story-in-photos. © 714pm / Reddit
7. “23 and 1-year-old to 15 (near 16) and 38. It’s funny how I grow from a toddler to a 6’2 teenager who’s nearly as tall as my dad.”
8. “2007 — 2025. Time flies”
9. “My best friend of nearly 30 years.”
10. “40 years apart, ’85 / ’25”
11. “My brother and I, 25 years apart”
12. “The three Amigos. Me and my two cousins through the years growing up until now.”
13. “My grandparents’ love story: Married 68 years, separated 1 month and 1 day by death.”
14. “Besties for almost 100 years.”
- Imagine as a child you have a playdate with your best friend and 100 years later you can still see them and have another. That’s a bond that is exceptionally unique and incredible. © TabuLougTyime / Reddit
- They look like they are fun to be around. © Tesslafon / Reddit
- The girl on the right in the first photo reminds me of the actress Bella Ramsey. © EmptyVegetable7049 / Reddit
