18 Vintage Photos That Feel Like a Walk Down Memory Lane

My grandmother lived a hard life, starting out as the unwanted result of a premarital affair. She spent the first part of her childhood in a home for unfortunate children, as her own mother was not allowed to have her in their apartment. She moved in with her grandparents and was finally able to come home when she became a teenager.

She fell in love with a 25 year old musician, and when both of their families disapproved of them marrying, well, they got her pregnant. Together, they had 3 girls, my mom being the oldest. © ParvulusUrsus / Reddit