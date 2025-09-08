17 Kids Who Are Just Like Their Parents From Any Angle

It’s not for nothing that they say, “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.” The heroes of our article look very much like their parents, grandmothers, or other relatives. When you look at some pictures, it seems that they are the same person. It’s so amazing, it may give you goosebumps.

“Growing up everyone told me I looked like my dad. I never really understood that until now.”

“‘Like mother, like daughter’ taken a little too literally. My mom is on the left with her first born son 41 years ago and me on the right with my first born son today.”

The son’s humor is exactly like his father’s.

My husband really doesn’t like vacuuming. But he likes the other chores even less, but like it or not, he has to do them. And he does, but always grumbles first, “Ugh, vacuuming again, I’m so sick of it. How can there be this much dirt? Who makes such a mess?” — and so on. Honestly, it doesn’t annoy me, it actually makes me laugh. Our son, of course, couldn’t miss out on this habit of his, so one evening he sat down on the couch next to his dad and went, “I’m so tired of playing with this robot, how much longer do I have to play with it? Why am I the only one playing with the robot? By the way, I didn’t even buy this robot, but now I’m the only one stuck with it.” I nearly fell out of my chair laughing — it was such a perfect impression. And my husband has a good sense of humor: he laughed so hard his stomach hurt. All week now he’s been proudly saying that our son is “a copy of his dad.” © Mamdarinka / VK

“Never thought I looked like my mom until she sent me this — 1967.”

Sometimes we don’t even realize how much we look like our parents.

I was sitting and listening to a mother talking with her daughter. The mom was scolding her for being extremely materialistic. The daughter said that money was most important to her, and friendships came at best in second place. The mom, on the other hand, insisted that having a hundred friends instead of money was way more profitable: more connections, more chances to borrow money, easier to get by in life. In the end, the daughter came to what she thought was the right conclusion — that it’s better to have lots of friends, because you can get more financial help from them. Looks like the apple didn’t fall far from the tree — she just doesn’t realize it. © EdokPechenek / Pikabu

“I was visiting my mother and decided to look through some old albums. The photo on the left is me, circa 1995, on the right is my son.”

Like father, like daughter

My daughter (17) prefers to handle everything by text. So right now I’m watching her call one of her college professors and, while it’s ringing, mutter, “Please don’t pick up, please don’t pick up.” My husband, meanwhile, almost never answers the phone unless it’s close friends or family — he says if it’s really important, they’ll text. We’re basically a family of socially awkward introverts. © Mamdarinka / VK

“Pictures of my late mother and my oldest daughter. Genetics is crazy. None of these were intentionally posed.”

Wow! That is a scarily beautiful resemblance! © ChildhoodOk5526 / Reddit

“My daughter and I, 2001 and 2024”

What do you mean, a daughter? You look like twins! © Unknown author / Reddit

Awkward situation

My son was born looking exactly like my husband’s brother, even down to the red hair. I have black hair, my husband’s is light brown. And that very brother doted on the baby the most. I was so worried people might accuse me of something, even though I’d never so much as sat shoulder to shoulder with him. A year later, the baby’s face changed to look 50/50 like me and my husband, and his hair turned light brown. The whole family breathed a sigh of relief. © Ward 6 | Stories Anonymous / Telegram

“The first photo is of my mum at 19 and the second is of me at 4, a mini version of her.”

It happens...

When I was 18, my mom passed away. 3 years later, I had a dream where she told me she’d rested, healed, and would be coming back to me soon. Exactly 9 months later, my daughter was born — and she looks so much like my mom. I truly believe she’s back with me now. © Ward 6 | Stories Anonymous / Telegram

“2012 vs last weekend in Palm Desert”

Your son looks like a perfect mix of you two! Handsome! © kariglazik2 / Reddit

“Me and my brother, 10 years apart”

Sisters being sisters...

My cousin uncle started nagging me that I should hurry up and get married, said I need to lower my standards when it comes to choosing a husband. I rolled my eyes and said, “What do you want me to do, put up flyers around the neighborhood saying I’m looking for a husband?” He went quiet for a bit and then said, “Your sister said the exact same thing to me yesterday! You two are identical!” That’s when I couldn’t stop laughing.

“My mom at 16 and me at 32”

“I’ve become my father.”

You can’t get away from your genes. And the heroes of this article are vivid proof of that. Do you look like your parents or relatives?