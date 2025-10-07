16 People Who Went to a Salon for Beauty but Got Something Else Entirely

What can you do after a not-so-successful visit to a beauty salon? Perhaps just take a deep breath and share photos online or tell stories about your adventures with an unprofessional hairdresser, an overly creative manicurist, or an overly chatty masseur. That’s exactly what the heroes of this article did.

“The haircut I showed the hairdresser and the result of her work.”

When they almost made you pay extra “for complexity”:

I have short hair. To maintain the look, I need to freshen up my haircut every month.

The time came when I was on a business trip in another city. I went to a salon of the same chain I visit at home, showed a photo of how the back should look, and they started convincing me that the “girl in the picture” has hair of a completely different texture, that it wouldn’t work with mine, and that it was a very complex task, which would require an additional charge.

The photo was of me — I had it taken specifically for an occasion like this, right after my last haircut. My hair hadn’t changed at all over the month, but the attempt to raise the price really amused me. © Overheard / Ideer

“I have to be the unluckiest guy when it comes to barbers.”

“In the first photo — what I asked for. In the second — what I got. I’ve never been in such shock after a manicure.”

A hairdresser became a psychologist.

I came for a haircut and color. And then my hairdresser tells me that she’s decided to take up a new profession and help people. I thought she was going to start cutting hair for free or something along those lines, since that’s a good thing... But no!

It turned out she completed a course with some coach who opened her eyes. In 5 hours of group work with the coach, she “learned psychology.” So, Annie will no longer be cutting or coloring hair, she will be spreading goodness and helping us, people, solve problems.

She has already set up accounts on social media, recorded videos, and is gaining clients. She already has 3. Her education includes a college degree in “Hairdressing” and 5 hours of training.

I was shocked for a week. And she is an excellent hairdresser, but apparently, I’ll have to find a new one. © Overheard / Ideer

“The first picture was taken by my hairstylist to showcase my new hair cut and color. The second picture is the photo I took today, when I realized what the curls were trying to hide.”

“I paid for it and even left a tip. Probably because I’m too soft-hearted.”

I showed the tech the original photo. In the second photo, that’s what I got in the end. In general, I paid $55 for this and left another $15 for the tip. I didn’t argue. I just decided that I wouldn’t go there again. © chyanned / Reddit

A tip? Are you crazy? © D3V1LSHARK / Reddit

When a masseur loves to gossip:

I have a masseur. Not just good — magical. He fixes my back, convinces my muscles not to hurt — a treasure, not a person. I would even add him as a friend if... he weren’t so talkative.

He’s not just talkative — he’s a gossip on the level of a neighborhood grandmother with binoculars. He starts a massage with the words, “You wouldn’t believe who came to see me yesterday!” — and off we go.

While he’s working on my tailbone, I already know whose husband among his clients is cheating, who got their buttocks done but said they pumped it up in the gym, who got hair extensions and now can’t sleep on their back. And if you happen to say even once, “Seriously?!” — that’s it, he takes it as an invitation to a podcast.

Sometimes he gets so carried away with stories that it seems he forgets why I came in the first place. And if you stay silent — he gets offended, “Why are you so quiet today?” And he has a loud voice — you can hear it through the door, and now the whole hallway probably knows I have “tension under the shoulder blade and suspiciously silent energy.”

So I lie there, dreaming of just one thing — silence. Not listening to the stories about a client’s mistress or a neighbor. And the main thing — I’ve heard all of them several times, in different variations. But he does my back perfectly. So for now, I endure and smile, but I’m thinking about finding a new masseur. © Overheard / Ideer

“Mermaid hair, how hard could it be?”

It looks like something done alone at home, in a poorly illuminated bathroom, with leftover color from your prettier sister. © UnculturedLout / Reddit

“Curly hair: expectations vs. reality”

“I fell into a beauty trap.”

I slightly augmented my lips, corrected asymmetry, and added volume to my super-thin upper lip. At first, I was very pleased, constantly looking in the mirror, taking selfies more often than usual. Then I got used to it, and my lips no longer seemed beautiful, as if they had turned back into thin lines again, even though only a couple of months had passed.

I decided to add a little volume again. Again, happiness and joy for a few months, and then it’s not right again. In the end, I didn’t notice how I turned my lips into dumplings. I really missed that moment when they were still normal.

I look at myself and don’t understand how I could do this, and why didn’t the beautician stop me in time? Why didn’t the people around me say it was too much? All my friends were silent as well. © Overheard / Ideer

“I ordered a haircut like in the photo on the left, got trimmed like in the photo on the right.”

“The haircut I wanted vs the one I got”

Finding a good hairdresser can be challenging.

Incompetent hairdressers really piss me off! Not only do they not know the basics of their work, but they also impose “pseudo-facts” on clients!

I ask not to touch the length. She says, “Well, I’ll just trim the ends so they grow better.” I explain that hair grows from the roots, and a haircut doesn’t affect growth speed in any way.

She says, “Oh, what do you know? I’ve been in this business for many years! If you spare the hair, it won’t grow at all.” And this was a hairdresser with a lot of diplomas, in an allegedly fancy salon. © Overheard / Ideer

“I told the barber to cut my hair at his discretion. It seems he went a bit overboard. I’m 39 years old, and I’m somewhat shy about sporting a teenage haircut.”

Hunger doesn’t wait.

I made an appointment with a hairdresser, explaining that time would be tight. She said, “We’ll make it, don’t worry.”

Not only did she show up 40 minutes late, but after curling exactly 2 locks, she declared, “I’m so hungry! A stylist can’t work on an empty stomach, I’ll go eat.” And she left.

I’m curious, can hunger really be so intense that you’ll faint if you don’t grab a bite? I sat for another 10 minutes, thanked her, and left. © Overheard / Ideer

This is really true! You go to a specialist for beauty, and you leave, to put it mildly, not with the desired result. Have you encountered similar situations? Let’s discuss them together in the comments below this article.

