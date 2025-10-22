The hell it doesn't. VACATION means NO WORKING, PERIOD. Just ask any politician. If you are required to be available and flexible then you should be getting double time and a half. If you gave enough advance notice then they should have had your clients covered. Also when you are on vacation you NEVER TURN ON YOUR PHONE.
I Refused to Take a Work Call on Vacation, Now HR Is After Me
I finally took time off after months of burnout, thinking I could relax for once. But then my phone rang, and it was work calling. In such a situation, do you answer, or do you stick to your “out of office” message like you promised yourself you would? I thought the answer was obvious but turns out, I was wrong.
Hi Bright Side readers and fellow office goers,
When I finally booked my first real vacation in years, I swore I wouldn’t touch my laptop or answer a single work call. I’d been running on fumes, working overtime almost every week, so much so that my team members and friends kept saying, “Take a break, you’ve earned it.” So I did. I asked for leave, got it approved, booked a beach trip with my family, packed my bags, and left.
But two days into the trip, my phone started blowing up. A coworker texted saying my boss needed me on an “urgent client call.” I replied, “I’m on vacation and will be back next week.”
She said the client was mad, and I had to join now. I said no. I was tired of being available 24/7. Apparently, that “no” didn’t sit well with the boss.
When I got back to work, I felt like everyone was looking at me weirdly. Then, I noticed I got a text from HR asking for a “quick chat”. I went in confused, and they said I “failed to support my team in a critical moment that led to the company losing an important client.” I reminded them I had filed for leave in advance and was officially out of the office.
They said I should’ve “shown flexibility in such an urgent matter that involved me.” When I came back to my desk, I froze.
HR emailed the whole company saying, “In the light of recent events, we’d like to clarify that while vacations are encouraged, going on one doesn’t mean you forget about your responsibility as an employee completely. In case an urgent work matter arises, please prioritize it. We will compensate you for the lost time.”
How is refusing a call during approved vacation time suddenly a problem?? I love my job, but it’s not my whole life. I’ve canceled birthdays, skipped family dinners, and pulled late nights just to make deadlines.
But when I finally drew a line, they made me feel like I’d committed some crime and gave me a “warning”. There are already people qualified enough in the company who could have handled the issue on my behalf, as I do for them. But no one stepped up for me.
Now I’m wondering if I should start looking for another job, one that actually respects time off. It’s 2025, not the 90s. Work-life balance is supposed to mean something, right?
So here’s my question: Was I wrong for refusing to take an urgent work call on vacation, or is HR completely out of line?
Sometimes, real life hits harder than any movie. You think you know how things will end, then out of nowhere comes a twist: 10 Real Stories With Twists So Dark, They Put Hollywood Movies to Shame.