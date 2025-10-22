I Refused to Take a Work Call on Vacation, Now HR Is After Me

How is refusing a call during approved vacation time suddenly a problem?? I love my job, but it’s not my whole life. I’ve canceled birthdays, skipped family dinners, and pulled late nights just to make deadlines.

But when I finally drew a line, they made me feel like I’d committed some crime and gave me a “warning”. There are already people qualified enough in the company who could have handled the issue on my behalf, as I do for them. But no one stepped up for me.

Now I’m wondering if I should start looking for another job, one that actually respects time off. It’s 2025, not the 90s. Work-life balance is supposed to mean something, right?

So here’s my question: Was I wrong for refusing to take an urgent work call on vacation, or is HR completely out of line?