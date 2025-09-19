My Fiancé’s Stepmom Turned My Engagement Into a Family Drama, So I Got Revenge

Hello, Bright Side,

I am 28 years old, and I just got engaged. But my fiancé’s stepmom managed to spoil the moment. She asked to see my ring in private, then compared it to hers and said, “It’s nice, but he bought a larger one for his ex-fiancée.”

The next day, I froze when I found out that she had already told the rest of the family the same thing, turning my engagement into gossip about his ex. When I confronted her, she didn’t even flinch. She just said, “I’m only speaking facts. If you can’t handle it, that’s your problem.” That was the last straw.

In front of everyone, I said, “Funny, I don’t remember anyone asking for your appraisal. If you’re so obsessed with ring sizes, maybe buy yourself one that’s bigger so you can finally beat both your stepson’s ex and his future wife.”

Now she’s playing victim, saying I embarrassed her in front of the whole family. Honestly, I don’t care. She humiliated me first. But my fiancé asks me to apologize to smooth things over.

Do you think I need to apologize? Because I don’t. How do I stop this behavior in the future?

Viola