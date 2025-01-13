15+ Times When Bakers Eventually Missed the Recipe for Success

Everyone has bad days, but some cake fails take mistakes to a whole new level. From hilarious name mix-ups to completely off-the-mark designs, these baking disasters are impossible to ignore. You won’t know whether to laugh or cringe, but one thing’s for sure — they’re unforgettable.

1. Dora may not be in her best mood.

2. “When you order a birthday cake on Uber Eats...”

3. “Ordered my sister a birthday cake.”

4. “Husband ordered a birthday cake for me.”

5. “Here is the inspo pic she sent the baker vs. the cake we received.”

6. “Bluey birthday cake I ordered versus what I got.”

7. “My birthday cake.”

8. “Elmo has seen better days.”

9. “My son turned 1 yesterday. This was the topper to his space themed cake.”

“A few people asked for a picture of my son’s birthday cake after seeing its horrifying topper. Here it is.” Drewlyn / Reddit

10. “The ice cream cake we ordered vs what we received.”

11. Close one.

12. “My mom ordered a graduation cake with a cap drawn on. I guess they misheard.”

13. “The woman at the bakery wasn’t sure if she said ghosts or goats.”

14. “That’s not what I wanted.”

15. This is why it’s important to understand the request.

16. “The speedometer on the cake was also supposed to be pointing to his age (54).”

17. “The cake that was ordered vs the cake we got.”

18. “Reference cake vs what I received. For a second I forgot what I had ordered. ”