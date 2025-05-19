15 New Jewelry Looks That Might Replace Your Everyday Favorites
Jewelry steals the show in 2025. Regardless of whether you’re into statement-making or understated, beaded pieces with a modern spin. Minimal chic to gloriously over-the-top, these 15 trends are already building momentum on the runways, social media, and in everyday style. Curious about what’s causing all the chatter this year? Your cheat sheet to the season’s essentials follows.
1. Beads
Beaded necklaces have returned in a stylish manner, adding whimsy but sophisticated flair to humble everyday wear. Something once relegated to resortwear has now begun to show up in everyday wear and formal wear alike—adding a splash of pizzazz and daring to an otherwise staid accessories scene.
2. Pearls
Pearls have never been more officially modernized, showing up on everything from tassel earrings to striking cuffs and show-stopping necklaces. The biggest thrill? Understated, minimalist pearl earrings that veer from the ordinary. Envision clean silhouettes, single-drop designs, and stacked studs that put a modern, edgy spin on an old-school gem.
3. Cuffs & bangles
4. Crocheted chains
The choker has come back into the spotlight in a subtle fashion, restyled with gorgeous and dramatic details. New crocheted chain styles have also started trending recently, infusing a fresh take on this timeless silhouette into modern jewelry designs.
5. Hair-cessories
Hair accessories are back in style for 2025—this time, with a refined twist. Contemporary designs now blur the line between function and fashion, offering elegant pieces that elevate your hairstyle as effortlessly as your outfit. From sleek clips to sculptural pins, hair jewelry is having a moment.
6. Resin jewelry
Resin jewelry is shedding its quirky reputation and stepping into the spotlight with a sleek, modern edge. In 2025, this bold material is being reimagined in elevated designs that blend sculptural shapes with metallic accents—making it a standout choice for those looking to add a statement piece with personality and polish.
7. Brooches
2025 is shaping up to be the year of the brooch. This accessory is making a strong comeback, seen styled on everything from knits to outerwear. Brooches offer an easy way to personalize your look, especially in colder months when coats dominate. A standout pin on your lapel can instantly elevate your outfit and make it uniquely yours.
8. Sea-inspired jewellery
Classic pearls will always have their place, but 2025’s sea-inspired jewelry is all about going bigger and bolder. Think oversized pendants with a talismanic feel—pieces that channel oceanic energy in dramatic, sculptural forms. This trend transforms coastal elements into statement-making accessories with serious impact.
9. Oval designs
Elongated shapes are still going strong in 2025, and the oval is emerging as a standout favorite. Its clean, stretched form strikes the perfect balance between bold and wearable, making it a go-to for everything from pendant necklaces to sculptural earrings. This sleek silhouette is here to stay.
10. Charm necklaces
You’ve probably seen more videos recommending DIY jewelry spots and charm boutiques and that trend isn’t slowing down in 2025. Personalization is still key, with charm necklaces making a big comeback on the runways. If recent collections are any sign, this nostalgic, customizable style is set to go viral all over again.
11. Cherry red
After making waves in interiors and fashion, the “touch of red” trend is now finding its way into jewelry. With carnelian, garnet, and other red-toned stones taking center stage, these pieces offer a refined way to add color without straying too far from your comfort zone—ideal for those easing into bolder style choices.
12. Statement jewelry pieces
If you’re investing in just one jewelry trend for 2025, go for a bold, standout piece. Statement jewels ruled the runways, with designers favoring sculptural metalwork and futuristic forms. These striking pieces speak for themselves — think oversized earrings with sleek, modern lines. Skip the necklace; nothing else is needed to complete the look.
13. Wrap necklaces
Evolving from the cord necklaces of 2024, the wrap-around necklace is the new must-have for 2025. While it may nod to the early 2000s, today’s versions are far more refined—think sleek metals and modern details that give this throwback style a fresh, sophisticated twist.
14. Drop earrings
If there’s one trend to outdo the competition this season with jewelry, it’s the dramatic drop earring. Taking cues from the bold spirit of the ’80s, these statement pieces come in geometric silhouettes, rich textures, and shoulder-baring lengths.
15. Floral accents
Florals are in full bloom, with designers putting their own spin on botanical-inspired jewelry. From gemstone-studded petals to glossy lacquered blossoms, these pieces bring a fresh, whimsical touch to any look. Perfect for pairing with breezy dresses and soft pastels, floral jewelry adds just the right hint of romance and charm to your seasonal style.
Now that we’ve covered the jewelry trends, refresh your style with the most affordable and on-trend denim pieces making waves in 2025.