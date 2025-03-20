7 Affordable Denim Trends to Refresh Your Wardrobe in 2025

Thick, single-fold cuffs are the latest denim styling trick, adding a relaxed yet polished touch to any look. While you can cuff any jeans, wide-leg styles that extend at least two inches past your ankles work best. Just fold the hem to skim the tops of your shoes for an effortlessly cool vibe. Many overlong jeans are designed for cuffing, making it easy to nail the look without fussing over the perfect length.