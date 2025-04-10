15 Industry Secrets So Twisted, They Feel Like a Dark Thriller

Every industry has its little secrets, but some are so unexpected they feel straight out of a mystery novel. From behind-the-scenes tricks to shocking loopholes, these insider confessions will change the way you see everyday things. Some are funny, some are surprising, and a few might just leave you speechless. Ready to take a peek behind the curtain? Let’s dive in!

  • Engineer who worked in beauty/skincare for years, most of the companies are owned by big parents companies. All the actives are the same, but the price is based on the brand, you’re always paying for the name, never pay more for expensive cosmetics. © ramborobmar / Reddit
  • Everyone in the kitchen at your favorite restaurant has touched your food in some way. Nobody wears gloves, it’s extremely hot, so everyone is sweating like crazy, and if you ask for them to remove something from your dish after being served they will just pick it out with their hands (unless it’s an allergy). © casseland / Reddit
  • Had a friend who worked for a bridal dress company, she would tell me all her stories after work. They intentionally will bring back the “wrong” dress in attempts to get you to try it on, fall in love, and buy a more expensive wedding dress. They’ll walk you through the more expensive sections so you look through dresses out of your budget and want to try them on.
    They often forget to check if the dress you requested is in stock for the timeframe you’ve requested, again so that you’ll have to pay more for faster shipping or a nicer dress. It’s a very predatory business masked by complements, thinly veiled body-shaming, and incredibly underpaid and understaffed stores. © melaninhue / Reddit
  • I worked for a chicken restaurant. At one point we were so infested with cockroaches, it was normal to see about 20 a day. We (the management and supervisor staff) begged the manager to shut down the store to clean.
    Instead, we never ever stopped and were actually required to come in on the weekends to clean around everything. We also were required to call cockroaches “friends” so we wouldn’t let the customer know that we were infested.
    On more than one occasion we would feel them crawling on us, and we were told we weren’t allowed to react, or we would be written up. Thankfully, we got shut down by the health department and corporate took over the store and turned it around. © WaywardMSL / Reddit
  • When you mobile deposit a check, a person at the bank or credit union has to manually approve it, even though the app says it’s an automated system. We were told day 1 to NEVER tell the clients that we manually approved deposits, as they would hound us for it every time. It was nice being able to blame the system when we forgot to approve deposits on time every now and then. © jackarooster / Reddit
  • If you’re renting, try to move in January or February. The market rents are significantly lower during those months because demand is much lower, so you can lock in a rent amount at a lower rate. Avoid signing a rental agreement during the summer months when demand is at its highest.
    Source: I worked in apartment leasing for 10 years. © Olivelemon88 / Reddit
  • Most—probably 80 percent or more—of the books on the nonfiction bestseller list (autobiographies, memoirs, etc.) are ghostwritten. Source: am ghostwriter. © RSquared787 / Reddit
  • All new clothing and everything you try on is dirty. I’ve worked in retail for years, and it still shocks people, but there’s no washing machine or disinfectant spray or wipes. Nothing.
    I’ve open boxes of new clothes that had white bugs coming out of it. Seen a woman after a workout class come and try clothes on, then just leave still sweaty from the class. One older lady left dime size skin flakes in the clothes she tried on.
    Not to mention whatever happens when they return the item or what happened in the factory. People are gross, nothing is clean, Always wash your clothes when you get them home. © bluehairgoddess12th / Reddit
  • If you’re shopping online, start the checkout process and then before paying, close your window. You’ll very likely get a coupon with a discount over the next few days in your email. © b5itty / Reddit
  • I used to work in a blood testing lab that tested samples shipped to use from the small clinics where blood collection is done. There are a lot of doctors who order the wrong test for the type of virus or bacteria they want to test a patient for, or a lot of labs that will mix up the samples, and we got sent the wrong patient’s blood for the name on the requisition.
    I’d say about 50% of the time we would call the doctors to report the error, meaning they have to go back to the patient and get them to re-draw blood, the doctor would openly state that they weren’t going to bother and just wait to see if the patient returns on their own accord. © PancakeQueen13 / Reddit
  • If you give one website your name, another website your number, and another website your email, there are services that merge info together by scanning the web and build a profile of you for ad targeting and sales. Some of you may assume this already, but it is standard practice and utilized more frequently than you might think. © bliss_jpg / Reddit
  • Libraries don’t want your nasty used books. If you bring them, and they’re actually accepted, we’re probably going to rip their covers off and throw them away (so no one can see “usable” books in our dumpsters). © LeenaSmeena / Reddit
  • I design casinos. We make casinos with curvy paths. Why? Because we learned that intersections and corners require you to make a rational decision. The casinos don’t want you making rational decisions. © baritoneUke / Reddit
  • When you’re buying a higher end refrigerator, you’re basically only paying for fancier doors. Most of the inner workings are the same, just a different door configuration. I used to work in the appliance industry. © IsJoeFlaccoElite / Reddit
  • In the film industry, the producers have the most power and can force actors, writers and directors to do things that ruin a movie/TV show, merely for vanity. Many producers are not creative types, just money people. © Unknown author / Reddit

A wholesome secret:

  • I worked as a dog groomer for a summer, we gave your dog a treat even if they weren’t good. © Bigfeett / Reddit

