15 Internet-Backed Travel Tips to Save You Time, Money, and Sanity

Ah, travel... That wonderful mix of the dream of escaping the routine and the challenge of not emptying your bank account in the process. If you’ve ever landed at an airport that looks more like a luxury shopping mall with a runway or dining on a bland salad that costs the same as a boutique hotel, you know that traveling can be as expensive as it is stressful. But fear not, because the unsung heroes of Reddit are here to save the day (and your wallet!). This community has shared its best secrets, tricks, and tips worthy of a master of saving that will transform your getaways into memorable adventures without the stress of coming home in the red. From tips for packing like a pro to clever strategies for saving on flights, accommodations, and food, we bring you travel hacks approved by the collective wisdom of the Internet. Traveling should be an adventure to be enjoyed, not a financial drama worthy of a soap opera!

“If you are traveling, especially internationally, do not order salads.”

“Salads are a great way to get sick with whatever intestinal bug you have from less than satisfactory hygiene and sanitation standards in your destination country/city. Salads are not cooked and are often washed with local tap water, which may or may not be treated to the standards you’re used to at home. In some places, salad greens are not washed at all. If you don’t want to spend half your vacation on the porcelain throne in your hotel. When traveling, skip the salads and eat only foods that are thoroughly cooked and fresh.” @edward5589 / Reddit

“When your vacation rental is missing its bathtub drain plug, do this. 100% leak free!”

“Make the most of the free, limited Wi-Fi on your plan.”

“Some airlines have free, limited Wi-Fi on the plane. They can send WhatsApp messages (no voice calls or pictures). I use WhatsApp, and it helps chat with family and friends. Meta AI is a contact and also works in the free Wi-Fi of the airplane. For example, you can ask what the weather is like at your destination and Meta AI will reply. Or the news. So it’s an indirect way of searching for things on the internet, plus normal AI questions, etc. I found this very useful to pass the time.” @BassImaginary2085 / Reddit

“Hotel curtains letting in too much light? Grab a hangar with clips and pinch it shut.”

“On a road trip, big chain truck stops are usually cleaner and better than regular gas stations.”

“Regular gas stations can be hit or miss when it comes to cleanliness and quality. Some may not even have restrooms for customers to use. Large truck stop chains tend to be larger, better staffed, better stocked, and more consistent.” @NaturalSelectorX / Reddit

“Always remember the bus or train number.”

“You never know when something might happen. This trick has helped me twice. The first time, I was in a foreign country where people don’t speak much English. I forgot my purse on a city bus. Thankfully, I managed to retrieve it in less than an hour thanks to this hack: Whenever I board a bus, metro, or other public transport, the first thing I do is quickly memorize the number of the vehicle. It is usually printed in big letters and in an easy-to-find place. I was immediately able to give the transit authority the exact number of the bus (they were quite surprised). The other time, I was alone on the subway at night with two other guys, and a fight broke out between them. I got off at the next stop and called the police with the exact number of the subway car. I’m not sure what happened, and I didn’t follow up, but it felt a lot better than running away and/or giving something vague. It takes two seconds to memorize this number; you can store it in your short-term memory and forget it as soon as you get off public transportation. It could save your possessions or someone’s life”. @janmayeno / Reddit

“Check out ’From Visitors’ photos on Google Maps to avoid being misled by professional photos from hotels/businesses.”

“I travel a lot for work and often compare hotels based on the photos on their Google Maps page. The photos that first appear when you click on the Maps page are often hilariously unrealistic and far removed from reality. Through a combination of clever photography tricks, lens selection, and editing, the professional images on Google Maps pages are often very different from reality. Now, I always select the ’From Visitors’ tab within the Photos page to see the unedited, true appearance of each establishment as captured by real patrons.” @-Samg381- / Reddit

“Save a lot of money when traveling by declining the exchange offer at the ATM.”

“If you use an international ATM, it will give you an exchange rate and ask if you want to accept their conversion. Decline, as they always use a terrible exchange rate. Your bank will convert the currency using the correct exchange rate for the day. Recently, accepting this rate for 10,000 Mexican pesos would have taken $585 out of my account. By declining, only $505 was taken out for the same amount of cash.” @mrthatsthat / Reddit

“If you order Uber/Lyft in a congested area, watch out for unexpected wait charges.”

“Uber/Lyft charges wait fees based on GPS proximity. If you request a ride in a congested area, Uber/Lyft will begin charging wait fees when the car is within a certain proximity of the pickup location, even if the car hasn’t technically arrived, and you can’t get in.” @wishator / Reddit

“Take a power strip with you when you travel to avoid buying unnecessary and expensive travel adapters.”

“One of the best tips I’ve ever received for traveling is to pack a power strip in my suitcase. That way, I only need one travel adapter, and I have access to plenty of easy-access outlets just like I do at home. I recently upgraded my travel power strip to one with USB-C outlets, and now I don’t need separate chargers for my USB-C devices.” @ja_capitan / Reddit

“Always check travel sites for options, but book directly.”

“Look at hotel options through travel websites. Once you have decided on your hotel, go and book directly on their website or by making a phone call. You will usually get better rates and discounts if you book direct.” @vulgargoose / Reddit

“When traveling, turn dirty clothes inside out.”

“This trick is most useful on trips where you have to pack and unpack several times, such as multi-day, multi-city trips: turn dirty clothes inside out when you are traveling. That way, you’ll always know what’s clean and what’s dirty! Make sure all your clothes are inside out from the start. Then choose the clothes that are inside out and turn them inside out when you put them back in your suitcase. This will buy you time before you have to do the smell test.” @w2a3t4 / Reddit

“If you are traveling, take a picture of your baggage before you check it in.”

“If your luggage is lost, having a photo makes it much easier to describe it to airport staff. It will also help you file a claim if something goes wrong.” @Kubicek*** / Reddit

“If you are traveling in a tourist area, never eat in restaurants where a waiter/greeter is standing outside trying to lure you in.”

“These restaurants are almost always inauthentic, overpriced, and cater to tourists who don’t know any better. Spend a few minutes researching authentic local restaurants before you travel. They will be cheaper, better, more authentic, and your money is more likely to go to a local family who needs it.” @Humble_Job_5738 / Reddit

“Traveling hack for couples”

“If you are traveling internationally by plane with your partner, put a set of clothes in each other’s bag so that if the airline loses a suitcase, you have at least one fresh set of clothes to change into.” @CrumycrustyDogurt / Reddit

Bonus: The sweetest strategy for a smooth flight

“Lady on the plane today, not me, my buddy.” @why-odd-numbers / Reddit The note says: Hi! My name is Tilia, and I am 10 weeks old. I am going to meet my grandparents! I plan to be on my best behavior, but this is my first flight, so just in case, please accept these gifts.