15 People Proved That Patience and Persistence Can Lead to Great Results

Every endeavor requires persistence whether it’s doing makeup, knitting, baking, painting, or working out. And beginners are usually not very successful at their first attempts. But it really makes you proud when you see the results that you’ve tried to achieve for a long time.

“Today I was doing my nails and realized it was the same polish I did my very first set with. So here is the progress from my first to now, around 7 months. I’m really pleased.”

“I started working on my flexibility in January 2022, I couldn’t touch my toes when I started and my only long term goal was to be able to fold in half.”

“The photo on the left is the very first time I made this design, and the right photo is my newest one, 4 years later.”

“I swear these are both me, a few years apart.”

“My progress in needle felting”

“How it started versus how it’s going, 5 month bagel progress”

“A month of drawing houses with alcohol markers”

“I’m 36 and it took me a very long time to dare to do this. I love my new smile.”

“3-year progress of my golden pothos”

“My first selfie with my natural curls and my most recent one”

“Finished my sixth pair of socks exactly one year to the day from my first ever pair! It’s nice to be able to see the progress I’ve made.”

“I didn’t even expect my skin to have changed that much. But I had a very hard time in the beginning because I saw no progress.”

“2010, 2020, and 2023”

“Makeup progress: a colorful look in 2014 and today”

You improved your brows to really sit on your face naturally! © tsundokoala / Reddit

“My 6-month latte art progress”