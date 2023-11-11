15 People Who Discovered a Dark Family Secret

Family & kids
day ago

Most families likely have their own long-held secrets, spanning decades or even centuries. However, eventually, all hidden truths tend to come to light. Today, the growing interest in tracing family histories, along with the occasional stroke of luck, can accelerate this unveiling process. The people in our compilation have discovered fascinating stories that have greatly changed how they see the world.

  • “When I was a kid I knew my grandfather was odd. He’d call me his grandson even when I was wearing a dress and clearly female, but my parents would tell me to ignore it.
    Then I found out that when my dad was a kid, grandpa sold my dad’s sister Barbara to someone and kept my dad and his brother because he didn’t want a girl in the family. My dad found his sister Barbara around the time I was in middle school via calling around to get records, they were reunited, she’s my favorite aunt now. No one liked grandpa.” © Halleaon / Reddit
  • I found out my uncle is actually my brother. My mom had him when she was so young that my grandparents raised him.” © Picklesgal111 / Reddit
  • My parents always told us they got married in 1961, but it was 1962, 3 months before my sister was born. What’s amusing is that my father was an accountant who was insanely fast with math. Whenever he was asked how many years they’d been married, he’d be off by one. My mother would correct him through clenched teeth and then my father would nod and agree.” © dramboxf / Reddit
  • My aunt wasn’t my grandfather’s child. He met my granny when my aunt was a very sick infant, she had polio and wasn’t expected to survive. My grandad married my granny, so she could get on his insurance and move to an area that had proper medical support.
    Although my aunt had to be in leg braces most of her childhood, she had a great (although not long enough) life. My grandad loved her like she was his own, and I never knew until she went to her bio dad’s funeral when I was a teenager.” © knittybitty123 / Reddit
  • “About a month ago, my mother-in-law’s 88-year-old sister revealed on her deathbed that her husband’s best friend was actually the father of all 4 of her children.” © roo1ster / Reddit
  • “After my grandfather passed, we found out he had fathered a child when he lived in Italy. He never knew. His mother intercepted any letters from the Italian girl. He came home, met and married my grandmother and had 4 children.
    I forgot who in the family found out and how. It’s crazy to think we have a whole Italian family out there!© SquirrelsandCrayons / Reddit
  • “My dad always thought his father who raised him wasn’t his biological dad and the father thought the same. He was treated terribly by his father because he was told he couldn’t have children. So, everyone assumed my grandmother had an affair and got pregnant with my dad.
    It was to the point that after my grandmother died, my grandfather failed to even mention to his new wife that he had a son and grandchild (me). Years later, my dad gets an AncestryDNA test for him and me. He found out that his dad was actually his biological dad. It was shocking and sad.” © OwnBackground6676 / Reddit
  • “I started having problems with my teeth. Spontaneous abscess that resulted in multiple root canals. My dentist did some looking into what the cause might be and found some really odd abnormalities with my incisors roots and nerves, so he sent out requests for help to a couple of professors he knew in the field. When my next appointment came up he was really quiet for a bit before verbally stumbling about.
    It turns out that what was happening with my teeth was a classic sign of inbreeding. Not very far back in the family tree, several of my relatives decided that it was a good idea to get married to one another, and no one bothered to mention it, ever! The small town where I live is 85% my relatives.© Unknown User / Reddit
  • “I found out my grandma had a baby as a teenager and was forced to give him up for adoption by my great-grandparents. 40 years later he found us.” © dont-take-my-soup / Reddit
  • “My father died when I was 17. At the funeral home during a viewing a young lady and her boyfriend showed up, she was probably two or three years older than me. Nobody recognized her, so she was asked why she was there, she stated she was there to see her father. My siblings and I are naturally confused, our mom is just standing there shaking her head, my uncles ask her to leave, she leaves crying in her boyfriend’s arms.
    Our mother takes us to a private area and explains our father had an affair years ago and that was our step-sister. I never heard anymore about her, never learned her name, have never met her. I would like to meet her and apologize for my family. Seeing her rejected and crying because she couldn’t even attend a viewing for her dead father bothers me to this day, and this was over 40 years ago.” © DougJHFTB / Reddit
  • “When I was 5 years old, Santa Claus left a Nintendo on our front porch. It was wrapped in newspaper, and my parents had no idea who gifted it to us. My dad, particularly, tried to figure it out. He was always suspicious that it had been a family friend. It was by far the best gift of the year, and we played it all the time throughout our childhood.
    My dad died in 2004. Last Christmas, my mom explained that she was the one who had bought it and surreptitiously placed it on the porch. My dad really liked to be in control of things and had forbidden the purchase. She knew better. She didn’t tell a soul for 30 years.” © Madame_F / Reddit
  • “Due to 23&Me, my dad learned that his recently deceased father was not his biological father. It wasn’t a situation related to my grandma cheating either, it was a sperm donation. So, they knew this was the case his entire life. Pretty crazy they never told him, his parents did not pass until he was 65 years old.” © usereddit / Reddit
  • “I found out that my mom and older brother are not biologically related to me. My biological mom died sometime after I was born, leaving me, my sister, and my dad behind.
    My brother was the one that told me. My parents never told me because they wanted to protect me from the truth, but my brother thought that I should know. I don’t know if my parents know that I know the truth, but I don’t want to bring it up either.” © tsGoT1me / Reddit
  • My mother got pregnant by my father before they were married. Scandalous in 1960. So, with my father’s knowledge of the situation, mom left town, and lived with my aunt until the birth. Mom gave the baby up for adoption, and then returned home. A couple of years later, she married my dad and had three more children together, including me.
    55 years later, after both my parents had died, my aunt let it slip that my siblings and I were not the only children of our parents. My sister took a DNA test, and a couple of years later, she got a hit. Soon thereafter, we met our new big brother and his family (wife, kids) and have become quite close.” © Freeagnt / Reddit
  • “We have English heritage on my father’s side. His aunt delved into the family tree thinking that we must surely have royal blood. Wrong! She found out that our ancestors were pirates. Much more interesting to my way of thinking.” © Julie-Andrews / Reddit

If the above piqued your interest, and you’re eager to explore more undisclosed family enigmas, then this one’s for you.

Preview photo credit Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels, Halleaon / Reddit

Comments

Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads