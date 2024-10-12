We Ranked 16 Sweet Couples From 2024 Emmy Awards

The Emmys definitely brought the glitz and glamour! This year’s show had everything: jaw-dropping outfits, heartfelt speeches, and those little surprises that make the night unforgettable. Sure, the red carpet dazzled with sequins and gorgeous gowns, but the real highlights were our favorite celebrity couples. Let’s dive into the moments that had everyone talking!

16. Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

Kicking off the short list of the Cutest Emmy 2024 Couples is none other than Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. The star-studded duo brought some serious Hollywood vibes, with Ora rocking a baby-pink gown paired with a feathered shawl, while Waititi kept it suave in a black velvet suit jacket and sharp white pants.

15. Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star brought the romance in a semi-sheer black dress, while her husband and co-star kept things playful in a charming powder-blue suit.

14. Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney

The coquette trend is still going strong, just ask the talk show host and his wife! McNearney rocked a white lace gown with side cutouts and a statement black bow, while Kimmel kept it timeless in a classic tux and matching black bow tie.

13. Julie Yaeger and Paul Rudd

The Ant-Man star and his screenwriter wife nailed their red carpet look, both sporting big smiles and sleek black outfits.

12. Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

The Hollywood lovebirds couldn’t stop smiling on the red carpet, with Taylor rocking a chic white pantsuit and Paulson turning heads in an ocean-blue gown with a black train, complemented by stunning Marco Bicego jewels.

11. Bo Welch and Catherine O’Hara

The Beetlejuice star O’Hara brought all the glamour in a beige gown adorned with a sparkling silver pattern, while her best accessory was her husband of 32 years, Welch, by her side.

10. Viola Davis and Julius Tennon

Topping our list of the top 10 of the Cutest Emmy 2024 Couples is none other than this adorable duo! The Help star and red carpet royalty looked absolutely regal in a stunning black-and-white gown, while the Air star beamed beside her in a classic black suit.

9. Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison

After a decade of marriage, these two are still going strong! The Taxi Driver star looked elegant in a navy blue gown, while the director shined in a dazzling semi-sheer dress.

8. Michael Angarano and Maya Erskine

The star couple cozied up on the red carpet, with the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress looking gorgeous in a romantic beige gown adorned with floral appliqués, while the Sky High actor kept it sharp in a classic tux.

7. Jazmyn Simon and Dulé Hill

The sweetheart couple showed off their coordinated style on the red carpet, rocking matching sleek black outfits.

6. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Even though they skipped the red carpet as a duo, Benny Blanco was right there to cheer on and sneak in a smooch with, his girlfriend Selena Gomez, who snagged a nomination for her role in Only Murders in the Building.

5. Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba

The Elbas stole the show on the red carpet, with Idris looking effortlessly cool in a sleek gray suit, while Sabrina turned heads in a stunning white gown with chic black accents.

4. Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden

The newlyweds made a rare appearance, turning heads in matching midnight-blue outfits.

3. Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.

It’s just not an awards show without the Downeys, and they certainly brought their A-game to the Emmys. Robert channeled ’70s vibes with a navy-blue suit and a satin button-down, while Susan lit up the night in a dazzling hot-pink sequin gown.

2. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

The Modern Family alum and his husband stole the show with their adorable appearance at the ceremony, holding hands and sharing laughs on the red carpet.

1. Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup

And leading our compilation of the Cutest Emmy 2024 Couples is none other than this adorable duo! The couple couldn’t stop smiling and cuddling as they posed for photos. The King Kong star looked stunning in a green satin gown, while the Almost Famous actor kept it classy in a timeless black suit. When Billy Crudup accepted his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, he couldn’t help but gush over Naomi Watts. He joked, “I’m happy to be here with my piece of eye candy there. My wife, who also happens to be an immigrant and also gave a searing performance for which she’s nominated, and she starts businesses too, so it’s nice to be by her side.”

