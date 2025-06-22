15 People Who Look Like They’ve Arrived From Another Planet

It is impossible to find absolutely identical people on the planet. We are all different, each with our own peculiarities of appearance that make us different from each other. Some people have dimples on their cheeks, some have unusual eyes, others have interesting hair. And it is these details of appearance that make us unique.

“I have reverse racoon eyes, so I use foundation. And this is what I look like without makeup.”

These white circles are part of my vitiligo. It was exacerbated after I was under a lot of stress. Thanks to my ex for this “gift.”

“My daughter and I have the same dimples on our foreheads.”

“I don’t even know if it’s normal for my skin to stretch like this.”

“One of my adult teeth never came in... so I’m stuck with a forever-baby tooth.”

“I am half Scandinavian and half African American, and this is what my lips look like.”

“I don’t understand the lines on my face. I was born with them.”

I suppose it’s just a genetic part of your face shape. It’s very cute. © Zestyclose_Ebb4089 / Reddit

“This is my newborn baby, and this is what his hair looks like.”

Apparently he goes to the same hairdresser as me. © herminette5 / Reddit

“A year ago, I noticed I had one white eyelash and now I have 20% of them on my right eye.”

“I was born with a lower lip that lacked pigment.”

“I was born with pointy ears.”

“My daughter has a double crown.”

“My face goes red only on the edge when I exercise.”

“I never really thought about what type of heterochromia I have until I started getting questions about it.”

“I love it when people ask me if my eyelashes are real.”

“My ears are different shape, so I can only fit earbuds in my left ear.”