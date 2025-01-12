15 Pets Who Really Think They Are People

We all love our pets for their quirky, lovable ways, but some animals take things to the next level. From cats who insist on sitting like CEOs to dogs who demand a seat at the dinner table, these furry friends are absolutely convinced they’re just one of us. Whether it’s the way they stare at the TV like they’re binge-watching their favorite series or how they strut around like they pay the bills, these 15 pets are here to prove that being "just an animal" is so last season.

1. Hey, look! I can sit like a human too.

2. I caught my cat being a human for a sec. I don't think I was supposed to see it...

3. My cat and I... We're just simple, chill girls.

4. Does your dog bite? No, worse, it judges.

5. My dog likes to sing!

6. I guess the dog likes sushi?

7. My mom texted me this picture, saying she 'caught' my cat doing this. We’ve never seen her do it before.

8. This is a dog with really human-like eyes!

9. The cat deserves an Oscar!

10. My dog just posts up like he’s in the club judging people.

11. Jefferson is on neighborhood watch this morning.

12. Not him being fake at the end...

13. He's ready for bed.

14. Dog-sitting for a friend for a few weeks... My cat is a little suspicious...

15. Bring some snacks. I'm watching soccer.