15+ Photos That Make Up a Good Collection of Unbelievable Things

Sometimes reality is stranger than any Photoshop. We put together a large collection of photos that can make you exclaim, “No, this can’t be!”

“I had eye surgery 3 years ago. Since then one pupil is always bigger than the other.”

“My small glasses [350ml] weigh more than my large glasses [580ml].”

“Mechanics found a kitten in the undercarriage of my car.”

“I tasted red kiwis.”

“Look at the difference in size between these tomatoes — both are ripe.”

“My kitten has anisocoria — one pupil is diamond-shaped.”

“My view yesterday on the ferry, the color of the water matches the color of the sky.”

“My kids are 6 and 11 years old. They both have this on their legs.”

“I carefully removed the entire nerve from the patient’s tooth.”

“I saw an albino squirrel.”

“A Wi-Fi symbol appeared on my potato.”

“The difference in size between my colleagues’ cars.”

“These contrails forming a perfect cross”

“Bottles melted onto fence pole ends for protection.”

“This duckling was born with 4 legs.”

“The shadows from the cars overlap, creating a very dark common shadow.”

“These are the biggest strawberries I’ve ever had in my entire life.”

“The difference between my cat’s blind and healthy eye.”

“Potatoes started sprouting right out of the bag.”

“Found a tree that has grown in a coil.”

“Found the ‘distracted boyfriend meme’ on a vintage postcard.”

