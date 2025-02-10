15 Stories That Prove Parents and Children See This World in a Very Different Way

Parents and children are 2 worlds that are sometimes difficult to bring together. In the age of computers and smartphones, the generation gap is even more pronounced, making even simple conversations a real challenge. Sometimes the difference in outlook leads to misunderstandings, which, in turn, lead to funny and even curious situations.

And in the bonus section, you’ll find out that teenagers don’t always want to grow up as soon as possible, and that’s often a healthy thing.

I went to pick up my daughter from school. I’m standing in the corridor outside her classroom. Lessons are over, all the children are leaving. My daughter was still discussing something with the teacher, and I was waiting and saw one of her classmates coming out crying.

My daughter also came out after 2 minutes, we went home, and I asked her why her classmate was crying like that. And my daughter says, “She broke up with her boyfriend!” God, girls cry over boyfriends at 11 now! And when I was their age, I was crying over Simba and his father. © Mamdarinka / VK

I woke up with my husband at night from the scary noises in the toilet. I push him, “Go check!” And he’s like, “No, I’m afraid!” Suddenly our 6-year-old wakes up, silently gets up and goes into the darkness. And that’s when our mouths dropped open.

The son chased away the cat that was responsible for this and went back to sleep. The boy has more courage than his parents. © Mamdarinka / VK

One day, my dad started nagging me again about sitting at the laptop. He used to help his father in the fields when he was my age, and he had no fun. I said as gently as I could, “Dad, we don’t have fields here, and you did not have gadgets to get addicted to. Moreover, why should I waste my time doing something else when I could use it to do something I love.”

But he continued to argue anyway, repeating that kids now only bicker with adults. I silently switched off the laptop and went to bed. No arguments will help here. © Sidharth Sabat / Quora

My wife met an elderly neighbor (88 years old) on the street. She asks:

— Why does your husband ride a bicycle if he has a car?

— He likes to ride his bike, he sits a lot at work.

— Maybe the car broke down?

— No, it’s fine.

— I see, he’s saving money.

Different generations — different views. © PolAnd1234 / Pikabu

I work as a teacher at school. I have noticed that modern children, even those of high school age, don’t understand the time on the face of a conventional clock. They don’t understand when I say, for example, half past 9. They only understand the electronic numbers of a mobile phone.

While writing a paper, they raise their heads and ask every minute, “How much time is left?” I point to the round clock on the wall, and they shrug, “We don’t understand clocks like this.” It’s weird. © Overheard / Ideer

I come up and ask him what he’s doing. He replies, “Mom, I’m out for a walk.” If my mother heard about a “walk” like this, she would immediately send him outside. And the child was just looking at how the city looked like before he was born, because the last photos in the maps were taken in 2013. © Mamdarinka / VK

For my birthday, my husband got me a new phone. As soon as I switched it on, I was stunned because I didn’t know where to click. My husband helped me figure it out, but at some stages he also wondered what to do and where to go.

Then our youngest son joined us. As it turned out, he is very good with technology. He helped us download the necessary apps and showed us how to use some of them. We were amazed at how knowledgeable our son was about modern gadgets. © Mamdarinka / VK

It was a beautiful day. Considering it’s been snowing, it was a balmy 54 degrees and the sun was shining. The air was warm and fresh; birds were flying. I was driving home after spending the day outside with my kiddos.

As we’re driving 55 mph, my angel almost-5-year-old asked if I would roll their windows down. Of course! It’s beautiful outside and the air is fresh. Less than 30 seconds after, my older child makes a weird noise and calls to me.

I carefully look back in the rearview window and immediately knew something was wrong. The tablet was gone. Most likely already smashed to pieces and by the work of angels those traveling behind us were safe and this didn’t cause an accident or an injury. From embarrassment and fear of being run over, I did not pull over to try to fetch it from the road. © SnooSuggestions6185 / Reddit

Recently, I saw my 6-year-old daughter watching a similar show on TV. I said to her, “Anna, won’t you be scared? Maybe it’s better not to watch it?” And she replied confidently and fearlessly, “Mom, it’s all fairy tales! UFOs don’t exist, they invented them for fools!” © Mamdarinka / VK

Yesterday my friends were visiting me. The boy sat with us at the table and had dinner. And after he’d eaten everything, he said with a nonchalant look, “Thank you very much, it was delicious, but I didn’t like it!” Good parenting pays off! © The Situation / VK

I have a 7-year-old. Recently, my husband and I gave him a tablet. He attends Spanish classes and does a lot of assignments online. However, most often he watches various videos and plays games on the tablet.

We made a rule that he has 3 hours a day for entertainment and an hour for Spanish classes. At first, my son spent exactly as much time on the gadget as we agreed. Then we unraveled his pattern.

My son would take the tablet from me, play with it and give it back. Then about an hour later, he’d ask it from his father. We decided not to punish him for this trick, we found it quite creative. © Mamdarinka / VK

My nephew is 2 years old, and he, having peed his pants, with Olympic calmness instructs me where there is a bag with spare clothes in the dresser, while I am rushing around with a cloth. Where do these kids come from?

I remember myself at age 7 or 8. Yes, I was reading Jules Verne and Stevenson, but I was playing music school and Chip and Dale. That was my limit! With fear and delight, I wonder what these children will grow into. © Overheard / Ideer

I asked him what was wrong, and he replied through tears, “I feel sorry for the cat, the mouse is hurting him!” I calmed my brother down and bought him an ice cream. That’s how sensitive modern children are. © Overheard / Ideer

Bonus: “While other 16-year-old girls are going to dances and dating boys, my daughter makes this...”

It’s awesome! Don’t make fun of her. © FigaroNeptune / Reddit