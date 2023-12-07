15+ Truths That Will Make You Question Your Reality

Prepare to be amazed by surprising facts that may initially sound unbelievable but are indeed true. From giant tarantulas keeping tiny frogs as pets to the mind-boggling phenomenon of pregnant women getting pregnant again, our collection of peculiar information spans weird animal behaviors to mind-blowing insights about the universe and everything in between. Get ready for a journey that will truly expand your understanding of the world around us.

Pinky, a nearly extinct pink river dolphin, recently gave birth to a pink calf, confirming the inheritance of her unique genetic mutation.

Our blood has this thing called hemoglobin, which is a protein rocking four iron atoms in its structure. Now, here’s the cool part—iron is cooked up only in one spot: the core of a star on its way out.

In Switzerland, you can’t just have a solo guinea pig—it’s against the law. You’ve gotta roll with at least a pair because these little guys need a buddy to stave off the loneliness.

Cleopatra was kicking it closer to the era of the first iPhone than to the time when the great pyramids were built. Crazy, right? The ancient queen was more in sync with Steve Jobs than with the builders of those iconic pyramids.

Whales snooze vertically near the surface, keeping one eye open and half their brain alert. They’re the power nappers of the sea, catching just 10-15 minutes of shut-eye.

Millennials didn’t invent the selfie game. The world’s first selfie was snapped way back in 1839 by a guy named Robert Cornelius. He beat us all to the selfie trend!

Butterflies taste with their feet.

Rats laugh when they’re tickled.

Apples, potatoes, and onions taste the same. It might sound weird, but if you block your sense of smell and close your eyes while trying them, you won’t be able to tell the difference. Taste buds can be pretty tricky!

Ever accidentally polished off the entire dish? Well, in Georgian, they’ve got a word for that: “Shemomechama” means “I accidentally ate the whole thing.” It’s like they knew those moments needed their own special term!

Almonds and peaches, despite being different species, are actually part of the same family. It’s like they’re distant relatives with a similar family tree!

The legendary Betty White was older than sliced bread. Yep, she outlived one of the greatest things since, well, sliced bread!

Pugs are now distinct from typical dogs due to severe health issues, as per a study. These adorable creatures have significantly deviated from other dogs, facing elevated risks in their airways and eyes, posing a threat to their overall well-being.

The record for the longest time between two twins being born is a whopping 90 days.

Human teeth are just as strong as shark teeth.

That little # symbol we all call a hashtag isn’t called a hashtag. Its official name is “octothorpe.”

Superfetation is a rare phenomenon where a pregnant woman conceives a second pregnancy during the initial one. This occurs when a second egg is released, fertilized, and implanted in the uterus.

Please note: This article was updated in August 2022 to correct source material and factual inaccuracies.