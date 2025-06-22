16 Cools Dads Proving Why They Are on Another Level

Family & kids
21 hours ago

There’s something about dads that turns even the most ordinary moments into pure comedy gold. Whether they’re dropping groan-worthy puns, tackling parenting like it’s a freestyle sport, or just being their lovable, quirky selves, they keep the whole family entertained. We’ve gathered some of the most outrageous, funny, and charming dad tales that show just how unpredictable (and hilarious) fatherhood really is. Brace yourself for giggles, secondhand embarrassment, and a whole lot of “yep, that’s my dad.”

  • He took all of us kids to the ice cream parlor to get banana splits for lunch. Not for dessert, for lunch. Of course, with the admonition, “don’t tell your mother about this”. muddyGolem / Reddit
  • He used to in my teenage years when I had friends over randomly kick open the door to the room we were in, loudly fart then run off giggling and telling my mother he “got em again”. Salonqualitymustache / Reddit

“I don’t know about you guys, but I thought my dad’s pyramid from the 80s was pretty next level. And no, I did not inherit the ‘cool gene’.”

  • My 6-year-old daughter climbed into bed with my wife and me. She settled down between us with her Peanuts blanket. She cuddled up against me, staring at the ceiling. Then she abruptly observed, “We’re all just Lego people for giants.” Driftless1981 / Reddit
  • One time, he drove up the driveway and was surprised my brother was home. We were all outside. He pulled the car up and jumped out with a big hello, but forgot to put the car in park. It rolled down the driveway, over a bank, kept rolling until it hit a tree. I can still hear the “oooooohhhhh” and somehow he laughs when it is stopped by the tree. Wild_Building_2635 / Reddit
  • So, we’re potty training our son, right? It’s going fine. And last week, I had this big job interview, like life-changing pay, big. Nailed the interview—perfect answers, jokes landing, even ran 15 minutes over. Feeling like a boss. Then it happened.
    As I’m about to leave, I need the restroom. But instead of asking, “Where’s the restroom?”... I asked the CEO and board members, “Where’s the potty?” Yep. Potty.
    Cue awkward silence. I managed to blurt, “Potty training my son.” They laughed, asked for a pic of him. I left red-faced, but hey, at least they’ll remember me—even if it’s as the ’potty guy!’ techieguy07 / Reddit

“My stepdad keeps forgetting to take the boiled eggs out of the freezer when they’ve cooled down.”

  • Yesterday I bought both of the kids a new toothbrush. Today I had the 5-year-old in the bath and the 2.5-year-old behind me on the toilet, before her bath. I was helping the eldest brush his teeth when the youngest says, “Daddy, I’m brushing my bottom with my toothbrush.”
    That led to one of those phrases you never thought you’d say, “Don’t brush your bottom with a toothbrush,” and a brush used only twice going into the bin. mike9874 / Reddit
  • My 5-year-old daughter just told me she had a really stinky poop and when she wiped, there was no poop on the toilet paper. Tonight we learned about ghost wipes and how great they are.
    redfox8285 / Reddit
  • “Can we go to McDonalds?”
    “Sure we can”
    “Really?!”
    “Yeah but we won’t” DarkLordFluffyBoots / Reddit
  • My grandfather: Small family gathering of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Dinner has just finished and we children are still at the table when Granddad pipes up, “Who wants chocolate pie?” A whole chorus of “Me’s!” goes up. Granddad: “Me too, I wish we had some!” He wasn’t kidding. There was no pie. Knight_Owls / Reddit
  • So my daughter wanted popcorn this afternoon, and I KNEW she would also want a drink, but since she didn’t ask, I didn’t prepare one. 5 min after giving her popcorn, she goes to my bedroom saying, “This is not your fault, I know I didn’t ask for it... But you forgot my drink.”
    “So go get one,” I replied. I think I spoiled her too much, but I admit I chuckled. Tirux / Reddit

“Conversation with wife

  • Maybe this is a “dad thing” as my dad has gotten older... He sent me to the grocery store with his own credit card to buy groceries for the family. By the time I got there and checked out everything, the card didn’t work. Turns out that my dad quickly forgot that he gave me his credit card, then discovered it was “missing” and promptly had it canceled. Still love him though. thecroissant*** / Reddit
  • Our 6-year-old son was pale and overtired, so we got some blood work done. When the results came in, my wife barged into my office, saying, “Doctor just called, they found something in his blood.”
    The worst-case scenarios rushed in. But it turned out to be a vitamin D deficiency. Probably the best outcome. So I’m like, WOMAN, if you have good news, please just bring it like good news instead of the worst. All the diseases I knew had popped up in my mind by then. sneblet / Reddit
  • While driving us all home after dropping Mom off at the airport, we stopped at the grocery store, and he told us to each pick out a week’s worth of frozen dinners. Unknown author / Reddit

Dads often get a bad rep. And, sure, not all of them are amazing at their duties. However, some of them are spectacular and end up raising amazing kids.

Preview photo credit mike9874 / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads

tptp