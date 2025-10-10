16 Design Choices That Looked Great in Photos but Flopped in Reality

Buying something online is always a game by the rules of Lady Luck. Everything seems perfect in the picture: the color, the style, even the fabric. But when the long-awaited package arrives, reality can be very harsh. We put together 16 honest photos that prove even the coolest designer ideas can turn into a complete failure in practice.

“I just wanted to look hot.”

“The designer’s drawing of my bridesmaid dress vs what she made.”

I feel like that’s literally the first dress she’s ever made... © foxiez / Reddit

“Damn online orders. Fortunately, I love fishing.”

“My sister ordered a cake for my birthday. I’m still laughing, and she’s furious.”

That bee was having a rough night. © Tasty-Pineapple- / Reddit

“The dress my mom ordered from a random website she found on Facebook.”

I really thought the second one wasn’t that bad for a random website. Then I zoomed and realized it was all printed cotton with no actual chiffon or beading. © sjs1244 / Reddit

“I ordered a T-shirt.”

“Ordered a hoodie that was supposed to have embroidery of my girlfriend’s cat.”

“The cat — photo from the website — what I received”

“My Darth Maul birthday cake ate too much cake.”

“My relatives recently moved to Florida, I wanted to buy them sun hats.”

“A friend received the axolotl she ordered, and now she’s afraid her daughter will have nightmares.”

It seems this fox has seen all sorts of things in life.

Face masks from a nightmare

And somehow you just don’t feel hungry that much anymore...

“So, my friend ordered a lamp in the shape of a dog. Just like in the photo on the left...”

“Advertised 80% off sculpture. What could go wrong?”

“Me, when I wake up. Also me after a 12-hour shift.”