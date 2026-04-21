16 Pedicure Shades That Will Take Over Summer 2026
Summer 2026 nail trends are dominating beauty — and pedicure season has never looked this good. Nail technicians are reaching for bold nail polish, gel nails, and French nail designs that turn every manicure into a statement. These nail colors and nail ideas are what’s trending right now.
Sky blue
This season, the sky blue pedicure is becoming the ultimate trend — a fresh, clean shade inspired by clear skies and summer vibes. This soft blue tone is taking over nail trends, offering simple yet eye-catching pedicure ideas that instantly elevate your look, even though some might think it’s boring.
Bright red
Bright red nail polish is the pedicure shade that never leaves the top of nail trends — and summer 2026 is making it bolder than ever. Nail technicians are calling it the most requested gel nails color of the season, and it’s easy to see why. Classic, confident, and completely unstoppable.
Floral patterns
Floral nail designs are dominating pedicure trends this summer, with nail technicians creating everything from delicate hand-painted petals to bold botanical gel nails. This nail idea works on every skin tone and pairs beautifully with open-toe sandals. Summer 2026 is officially the season of the garden-inspired pedicure.
Stripes
This season, striped pedicure designs are becoming a standout trend — clean lines, bold accents, and creative patterns that instantly upgrade a simple look. From minimal white stripes on soft tones to bright contrasting colors, this style turns any pedicure into a fashion statement.
Polka dots
This summer, polka dot pedicure designs are making a big comeback — simple, playful patterns that instantly add charm to any look. For some it may seem old, but this trend turns a classic pedicure into something fun and eye-catching, from tiny white dots on soft pastel shades to bold contrasting colors.
Chrome
Chrome gel nails are the futuristic pedicure trend taking over beauty feeds in summer 2026. Nail technicians are applying mirror-finish nail polish in silver, gold, and rose tones for a high-shine look that catches the light with every step. If you want one nail idea that does all the work, chrome is it.
Butter yellow
Butter yellow is the softest, most wearable nail color of summer 2026 — a pedicure shade that feels like sunshine without trying too hard. Nail technicians are pairing this gentle nail polish with minimalist nail designs for a clean, effortless beauty look. This gel nails trend is for anyone who wants warmth without the statement.
Zebra print
Forget simple summer nails—this season is all about zebra print pedicures. Bold black-and-white patterns are turning feet into a statement piece, adding instant contrast and a fashion-forward edge to even the most minimal look. It’s a trend that feels wild, confident, and impossible to ignore.
Chocolate brown
Chocolate brown nail polish is the unexpected pedicure trend of summer 2026 — rich, grounded, and surprisingly versatile across nail colors and skin tones. Nail technicians are recommending this gel nails shade as the perfect alternative to classic nude for anyone wanting nail designs with depth and sophistication. A beauty staple that belongs in warm weather as much as cold.
Neon green
Neon green is the most eye-catching nail color in summer 2026 pedicure trends — the shade nail technicians say clients either love immediately or grow into by July. Gel nails in electric lime and acid green are showing up in nail designs from minimalist swipes to bold geometric patterns. If this summer has one beauty color that refuses to be ignored, it’s this one.
Navy blue
Navy blue nail polish brings a cool, polished edge to summer 2026 pedicure trends — a nail color that feels unexpected against sun-bronzed skin and pairs with almost every summer look. Nail technicians are applying it as both a classic gel nails shade and as the base for intricate nail designs with gold detailing. One of the most versatile nail ideas of the season.
Bubblegum pink
Bubblegum pink is the pedicure shade that defines summer 2026 beauty — playful, bright, and impossible to wear without smiling. Nail technicians are reaching for this nail polish more than any other pink this season, whether for simple gel nails or detailed nail designs with glitter and chrome accents. The nail color that always looks like vacation.
French
The French pedicure is having its biggest beauty revival in summer 2026 — nail technicians are reimagining this classic nail idea with colored tips, negative space nail designs, and unexpected twists on the traditional white. French gel nails in lavender, nude, and even black are dominating nail trends this season. Some people might think it’s boring, but the manicure that invented clean beauty is back and better than ever.
Turquoise
Turquoise nail polish is the summer 2026 pedicure shade that captures everything the season feels like — the ocean, warmth, and the particular joy of open-toed shoes. Nail technicians are calling it the breakout nail color of the year, showing up in gel nails, nail designs with tropical motifs, and paired looks with bubblegum pink. A nail idea that belongs entirely to summer.
Cherry red
Cherry red nail polish sits between classic red and deep berry — a pedicure nail color that nail technicians say performs across every skin tone and every summer occasion. Gel nails in cherry red are one of the defining nail trends of summer 2026, appearing in nail designs from simple and glossy to detailed and layered. The beauty shade that makes every sandal look intentional.
Leopard print
Wild patterns are taking over this season, and leopard print pedicures are leading the trend, even though for some it’s too much. Instead of simple solid colors, this design brings texture, contrast, and a touch of luxury to your feet. It’s bold enough to stand out, but still surprisingly versatile for everyday summer looks.
Which of these pedicures will you definitely get this summer?
Summer 2026 nails don’t wait. Pick the shade, book the nail technician, and let the pedicure do the talking.
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