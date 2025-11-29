16 People Who Asked the Internet for a “Quick Fix” and Got a Hilarious Masterpiece Instead

Many of us have at least once in our lives tried to edit a photo: remove an unnecessary object from the background, improve the lighting, or just add a filter. The heroes of our article sought help from Photoshop experts. Some of the results turned out to be so unexpected that you don’t know how to react, whether to laugh or cry.

I recently got engaged on the beach. However, I had my whole butt out in my swimsuit. I’m hoping someone can cover it so I can print this picture out and share more widely with family.

Take me out of the bathroom. It doesn’t matter where, the main thing is that it looks natural.

My cat thinks he’s a manager. Prove him wrong.

My son was afraid of the troll. Could you add him to the photo?

When asked to remove “that guy over there” from the photo:

Friend fell asleep while cooking sausages and burned them all. We kept laughing at him for days.

I wonder what he is thinking about?

I thought I’d get one of those cute photos of a happy dog, but this is what I ended up with.

Please change the background to something more interesting for my daughter in her new boots.

I would love to see myself with hair.

My sister-in-law keeps a positive attitude no matter what. Can you help her smile by getting her to ride something ridiculous?

Does anyone else get my idea?

This tree was struck by a lightning.

Can someone transform my cat into Vermeer’s ’Girl with a Pearl Earring’?

After the surgery, I joked that the doctors were going to replace my arm. Could you help me out? It’s for my nephew.

I want to prank my girlfriend.

This is terrifying. Good, but terrifying. Well done. As a wife, I’d die inside. © HalleluYahuah / Reddit