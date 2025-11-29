16 People Who Asked the Internet for a “Quick Fix” and Got a Hilarious Masterpiece Instead

Many of us have at least once in our lives tried to edit a photo: remove an unnecessary object from the background, improve the lighting, or just add a filter. The heroes of our article sought help from Photoshop experts. Some of the results turned out to be so unexpected that you don’t know how to react, whether to laugh or cry.
I recently got engaged on the beach. However, I had my whole butt out in my swimsuit. I’m hoping someone can cover it so I can print this picture out and share more widely with family.