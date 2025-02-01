17 People Who Make Humor Their Superpower at Work

Sometimes work can feel like a never-ending cycle of deadlines, emails, and coffee breaks that don't last long enough. But there are those rare gems—the coworkers who sprinkle a little humor into each workday. These people turn even the most mundane tasks into moments of joy. If you're ready for some serious chuckles, let’s dive in!

1. "I went to my coworker with a question and found him totally alert and focused on the job."

2. “I couldn’t find the kale at the grocery store. I asked an employee where I could find some, and he said, ‘Right here,’ and pointed to his name tag.”

3. “I complained about my new office’s window, so my coworker made me this.”

4. “I came into the office early and switched as many M and N keys on keyboards as I could. Some might say I’m a monster, but others will say nomster.”

5. “My coworker’s motivational strip on his computer.”

6. “My coworkers got me a cake for my last day on the job.”

Love this super sassy cake. - chubberbubbers / Reddit

7. “A great way to get some work done.”

8. “My dad took a cardboard cutout of his coworker to an aviation conference in Galveston.”

9. “I ain’t scared of no ghost.”

10. “My friend, who is a gardener, sends me photos of himself at work.”

11. “So they installed a new coffee machine at work, and before anyone could use it, I placed this sign on it...best three hours of my life (I have the office right in front of the break room).”

12. “Day 1 of wearing weird hats at work until someone says something.”

13. "Two coworkers and I realized we were wearing the same coat. The only option was to zip them into one three-person coat."

14. “There is a tile moved at work for some reason. It’s been moved for about two weeks. I decided to have fun with it!”

15. "Well, hope it was worth it, 'cause I'm gonna take it apart in about 5 minutes."

16. “These are my bosses. I love my job.”

17. A cake for a baby shower

"A person at my mom's work was having a cake made for a baby shower and asked my mom what she should put on the cake. She used my mom's suggestion."