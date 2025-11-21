16 Relatives Who Live by Their Own Bizarre Logic, and We Wouldn’t Change a Thing
We undoubtedly love our family, but their logic sometimes leaves us baffled. They might stubbornly refuse to remove protective film from gadgets, set a password on the thermostat, or literally leave you without a floor to stand on. We put together 16 hilarious proofs that living with family is a crazy ride full of absurdity, unexpected discoveries, and indescribable emotions.
I was gone for a year — was abroad. I come back home, and the picture of my boyfriend is replaced by Shrek. And the entire table is generously covered with sticky notes. Thanks, little brother!
I made a jewelry box for my grandma.
When I asked her why it was on the floor, she replied, “It makes a good rock.”
Mom insists this is exactly how the Parthenon magnet should be hung. And she turns it back if we dare to touch it.
My sister’s laptop desktop
How my boyfriend opens tin cans and how I open them
- How does he do it, for heaven’s sake? © owcomeon** / Reddit
My daughter couldn’t insert the game cartridge into the Nintendo Switch — so she forcefully pushed it in. The wrong way round.
My husband is afraid that the case will get scratched, and it will be “an eyesore.”
This is how much space my wife leaves to me on our double bed.
My husband eats apples with a spoon. People, tell him.
- Strange, complicated, but mind-blowingly simple! © Gorcq / Reddit
My wife said she didn’t want anything. Then I turned away for just a minute.
This chair my husband refuses to part with...
This is how my mom charges her phone.
- She likes living on the edge. © ExcitingSituation / Reddit
My brother rearranged my keyboard keys in alphabetical order.
The way my husband dug a hole in the middle of the butter
- Well, why are you reacting like that? Maybe he was searching for gold... © WaterDragoonofFK / Reddit
- Is he a badger or something? © Cheese-Manipulator / Reddit
Dad set a password on our thermostat!
My dad just forgot to let me know that they would be changing the stairs today. So here’s my morning.
Well, it seems that the creativity of our loved ones knows no bounds! Which of these “life hacks” or habits shocked or amused you the most? Share in the comments: what oddities and ridiculous habits of your family do you observe every day?
