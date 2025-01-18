18 Life Hacks That Yield Unbelievable Results

The internet is filled with life hacks, some of them being fake and others utterly dangerous. However, some hacks aren’t meant to make you watch a 2-minute-long video and spend hours creating them. We have gathered 18 hacks that are simple yet impressive solutions to everyday issues you may be having.

1. “Hanging pocket organizers are pretty good for all your cable clutter.”

2. “Organize your spaces with a dab of hot glue and some magnets. I use them all around the house.”

3. “Recently started to put binder clips on all my garbage cans. I no longer struggle with the bags constantly falling off the brim.”

4. “You can connect two ziplock bags by flipping one inside out to make a larger one.”

5. “A lawnmower is more effective at picking up leaves than a rake.”

6. “Height adjustable desk in hotels.”

7. “If you live in Europe, the round end of a key can unlock shopping carts.”

8. “Use yellow ducktape on the TV remote if you have black furniture.”

9. “How to effortlessly catch tons of lantern bugs with duct tape.”

10. “Need a large funnel? A gallon water bottle cuts easily — you even get a handle.”

11. “Using medical gloves instead of bubble wrap.”

12. “You can use a spoon saver to cling onto your last banana.”

13. “Pretty basic, but put your ice cream pint in a coffee mug to prevent your hands from getting cold and keep it from melting faster.”

14. “My girlfriend’s solution for preventing pump bottle spills.”

15. “My girlfriend came up with a crazy good microwave lifehack for multiple plates! Heats up evenly!”

16. “Buy some cheap colored stickers to make life easier.”

17. “Drilling a hole in a ceiling? This saves from dust debris!”

18. “For all you Chipotle eaters, but this also may be applicable at other places.”