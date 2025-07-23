17 Photos That Reveal the Hidden Side of Well-Known Jobs (July 23, 2025)

If you, sitting in your cozy office, dream of a romanticized job of a pilot or a chef, we advise you to think twice first. Unusual professions, besides being mysterious and beautiful looking, can carry some surprises.

“I’m not only a pilot, but also a gamer.”

“I work in a kitchen. You have no idea how many people say ’You look like the guy from Ratatouille.’”

“My coworker’s feet after working at the sailing school for a month”

This actually made me lose my appetite a bit. © ETERNAL_*****_****** / Reddit

“A customer tipped me a vintage typewriter and cash register at my job, and they both work.”

“I work in retail, and I help people load things. And one of the clients wanted to recycle the stuff, but then he gave it to me for free.”

“I work in a museum where different brands are represented. We found 7 huge unidentifiable boxes in our warehouse last week, filled to brim with LEGO.”

“25 years of study and hundreds of exams — and this is the view from my workplace.”

I joined the school when I was 16 and spent all those years learning and progressing through the ranks. I eventually obtained my Captain's license. © Boat-Man / Reddit

I don't know what it is now, but it used to be an average career length of 5 years post academy. It's great money, but you're gone half the year. So friends and family inevitably become distant, marriage and family problems are extremely common. © Unknown author / Reddit

“A view from my office”

Jealousy is not a nice trait, but I’m happy to admit, I’m dripping in it right now. © ***jimStobe / Reddit

Trust me, it’s not all glamorous. Management and corporate are terrible and make your life miserable. © that_AZIAN_guy / Reddit

“I am a wind turbine technician.”

“I work as an elevator operator. My ’office’ is 120 years old, and at my job interview they asked me if I like to read.”

“It’s a hydraulic elevator. There is a bell on each floor, and we teach the passengers how many times to ring depending on the floor. I can’t leave anywhere, but it’s something I’m used to.”

“I work in a waffle shop, and this is what our break room looks like.”

“I am a bell and clock technician. Here’s a renovation project of a 100-year-old bell chime.”

“Lunch on a remote mine site in Australia”

“I work as a crane operator in a factory.”

“I work day and night shifts. I make sure that the workshop doesn’t stop. By the way, it’s always cold here, even if the heating is on.”

“I was fired from work for taking this disgusting photo of improper food handling in the kitchen.”

But do you want to go back there? And work with someone who clearly doesn’t care? Huge waste of time. Just media shame them. © daybyday2 / Reddit

“Working on a new music track using bio-sonification with plants”

Bio-sonification is the transformation of biological processes into sounds and music (note by Bright Side).

“My handmade workplace (I’m a streamer)”

“I am an architect and this year I started building my first natural/earth building. ”