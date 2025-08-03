19 People From the Past Whose Style Could Easily Outshine Today’s Fashionistas

You leaf through old photos and realize: these people would outshine any modern influencers. Their style didn’t just stand the test of time — it outplayed it. Let’s take a look at the heroes whose style of the past looks bold, fresh and relevant even now.

My mom wore this cool hairstyle all through the 80s.

Grandma and her cat in 1946

Me and my parents from around 1969. My mother sewed their outfits.

My mom in 1988

My mom on her honeymoon in Fiji, 1985

Mom and Dad in 1989

My mom in the 1970s

No wonder you were born! © jiminy_cricks / Reddit

My parents just started dating, 1990

My favorite picture of my mom, 1970s

Your mom is fire! © Unknown author / Reddit

Mom in the 1980s

My parents in the early 90s

Your mom’s a beauty, and she knows it. © bored_in_NE / Reddit

My mom in the 90s

My mom in Nice, France (1994)

My dad and his car, this is where he just started dating my mom.

My mom’s somewhere in Hawaii (1982)

My parents in the late 70s — just started dating

My mom in 1987

My parents on their wedding day in 1977

My parents at the age of 18 in 1980