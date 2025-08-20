16 Heartwarming Photos That Prove Real Friendship Cannot Be Broken by Time

True friendship doesn’t fade; it only gets weirder, louder, and more unforgettable over time. These heartwarming photos capture moments that prove real friends stick together through everything. Scroll through to see why some bonds are simply unbreakable, no matter how many years pass.

1. “Me and my best friend then (1970s) and now (2020s).”

“You all look fantastic, and it’s awesome that y’all stayed in contact. Not very many men I know keep in touch very well.” © StumpGrnder / Reddit

2. “Best friends, 59 years later.”

“Very cool to stay friends that long!” © cartrip / Imgur

“It’s cool how friendship can last a whole lifetime. Very nice picture.” © Smideezle / Imgur

“I wish I had friends like this.” © heirsasquatch / Imgur

3. “My best friend and I, 2002 and 2020.”

“We met in middle school when I would draw cartoons in math class and show them to him. Then we became best friends in high school while we were in our first band together. Been like brothers ever since.” © AnthrallicA / Reddit

4. “My best friend and I, 1997-2025.”

“You girls are soo cute! May your friendship last many more decades!” ©sillinessvalley / Reddit

“Your friendship has been around longer than I’ve been alive. That’s wild! I’m so happy for you both that seems like a beautiful friendship.” ©Hour-Cost7028 / Reddit

5. “19 years of friendship. We are both pregnant in the last picture.”

“This is so sweet that you get to raise your kids near each other!” ©dorianfinch / Reddit

“How sweet that you’re pregnant together!! I hope this has brought you even closer.” ©glacinda / Reddit



6. “Me and my best friend of 25ish years.”

“It’s easy to see the friendship chemistry when you were little. And it’s still obvious you guys are still close.” ©EducationalWin1721 / Reddit

7. “Me and my best friend — Kindergarten Graduation to High School Graduation.”

8. “Me & my BFF, taken 20 years apart.”

9. “Born 2 weeks apart, they’re best friends since 3 months old till the present.”

“Lost my best in April. Friends since we were 6. He was 54. Very lucky to have had him in my life. Enjoy the friendship, not everyone has something like that.” ©fuyou** / Reddit

10. “Me and my best friends at 15 and 30.”

“This is the best! Ohh, the stories you boys must have! And the secrets you are keeping.” ©Sad_Confusion_4225 / Reddit

11. “Best friends, 17 — mid-30s.”

“These are the healthiest and best things in live. Even not knowing you I am right now very happy for you. Keep going, keep enjoying.” ©Ambitious-Singer2443 / Reddit

12. “My best friend of 13 years and I.”

“Awww. a friendship that stood the test of time. So beautiful!” ©unscriptedb*****d / Reddit



"Yeah, it was lovely to have a friend through those hard teenage years and now into our 20s."Clokkers / Reddit

13. “18 years and counting of being best friends. Ages 5 and 23.”

“This is awesome! My best friend and I have been best friends for 30 years. You are so lucky to have a lifelong friend!” ©ComeOnOverAmyJade / Reddit

“I love this!! I have a few lifelong friends and as I get older I have come to realize that this is a rare thing. People who have known and loved you all your life who are not family (just voluntarily being part of your life) are so special. I feel lucky that I have friends like this.” ©sparkling-whine / Reddit

14. “Time moves on but if you’re lucky you keep beautiful friends in your life (my son and our lovely friend).”

15. “A decade later, and not much has changed. College roommates and best friends.”

16. “My mom and her friend in high school in 1975, followed by a photo of the two of them today. 50 years later, still besties.”

“He’s a total hottie!”