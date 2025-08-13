17 Epic Vintage Finds That Have Us Totally Jealous

Sometimes vintage finds tell more than the most expensive new items. They have a style, character and history that you can’t buy at the mall. In this article, you will find bright vintage items, compared to which trendy things simply pale in comparison.
“Did some more work on my most recent dress combo.”
“Found a perfect vintage dress in a thrift store.”
“Bought this outfit in the thrift store.”
“Suit, bag, vintage Givenchy earrings — all second hand.”
“Found a designer item in a thrift shop.”
“1980s-style panther jumper”
“Vintage makeup compact with a secret”
“Bought a vintage velvet dress in a thrift store.”
“I just love this vintage velvet dress.”
“Tonight’s find! A vintage Yves Saint Laurent 2-piece suit from the 80s.”
“I thrifted these ripped denim shorts and a vintage flannel cape shirt from 1992.”
I found these vintage Levi’s jeans — even with tags.
I bought a very beautiful vintage 14K gold brooch at a flea market.
“My vintage dream wedding dress that I found for under $50. Fits like a glove!”
And these women chose vintage over branded clothes and won the fashion game.