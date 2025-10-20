I Caught My MIL Secretly Filming Me While I Breastfed My Baby

Hi Bright Side,

While breastfeeding at my in-laws’, I noticed the Alexa’s green ring spinning nonstop.

I Googled it: “An active Drop In. Someone’s connected. Listening.”

I looked around and saw this open purse on a nearby shelf. Inside, a tiny lens, aimed the chair where I nurse my son.

When I asked my MIL, she turned pale. Then I froze as she said, “It’s not for me. It’s for the baby’s safety. You’re new at this, and I worry. Sometimes I Drop In on the Alexa, too, just to check everything’s okay.”

I stared at her, speechless. She sighed, as if I were the unreasonable one. “Oh, don’t be so dramatic,” she said. “I just wanted to make sure you were feeding him properly.”

That’s when I noticed her phone lying on the counter. The screen lit up with a live feed of me sitting in that exact chair.

She’d been watching me. Listening. Every single time I fed my child.

When I told my husband what I’d discovered, he didn’t even seem surprised. He defended her. “She’s the baby’s grandma,” he said. “She just wants to help. She’s got more experience than you.”

Now I keep replaying it in my head: my MIL’s words, that camera, my husband’s reaction. Maybe they see it as care, but I see it as control. Is this normal concern from a grandmother? Am I overreacting?

— Pamela