I Caught My MIL Secretly Filming Me While I Breastfed My Baby

Motherhood is a journey filled with love, learning, and unexpected challenges. For many new moms, finding the right balance between care, privacy, and support can be difficult, especially when family members get too involved. Recently, one reader sent a letter to Bright Side about a shocking experience she had while breastfeeding at her in-laws’ house, raising important questions about trust and boundaries.
Here’s Pamela’s letter:
Hi Bright Side,
While breastfeeding at my in-laws’, I noticed the Alexa’s green ring spinning nonstop.
I Googled it: “An active Drop In. Someone’s connected. Listening.”
I looked around and saw this open purse on a nearby shelf. Inside, a tiny lens, aimed the chair where I nurse my son.
When I asked my MIL, she turned pale. Then I froze as she said, “It’s not for me. It’s for the baby’s safety. You’re new at this, and I worry. Sometimes I Drop In on the Alexa, too, just to check everything’s okay.”
I stared at her, speechless. She sighed, as if I were the unreasonable one. “Oh, don’t be so dramatic,” she said. “I just wanted to make sure you were feeding him properly.”
That’s when I noticed her phone lying on the counter. The screen lit up with a live feed of me sitting in that exact chair.
She’d been watching me. Listening. Every single time I fed my child.
When I told my husband what I’d discovered, he didn’t even seem surprised. He defended her. “She’s the baby’s grandma,” he said. “She just wants to help. She’s got more experience than you.”
Now I keep replaying it in my head: my MIL’s words, that camera, my husband’s reaction. Maybe they see it as care, but I see it as control. Is this normal concern from a grandmother? Am I overreacting?
— Pamela
Thank you, Pamela, for sending us your powerful and deeply personal story. Here are 4 pieces of advice that might help you navigate this difficult situation with clarity, confidence, and care.
Set Firm Boundaries: Love Doesn’t Excuse Intrusion.
Even when intentions come from “care,” you have every right to decide who observes you, especially during intimate moments like breastfeeding. Calmly but firmly tell your MIL that her actions made you uncomfortable and that all monitoring devices must be turned off or removed when you visit. Setting clear boundaries early on prevents this behavior from being normalized. Love can still exist, but it should never come at the cost of your dignity or trust.
Talk to Your Husband: Unite Before You Divide.
Your husband’s reaction shows a disconnect in how each of you views privacy and respect. Before confronting his mother again, have an honest, calm conversation with him about how deeply this incident affected you.
Explain that this isn’t just about “help,” it’s about feeling safe and respected in your role as a mother. Ask him to imagine how he’d feel if someone secretly recorded his private moments. A united front between you two will make it easier to set healthy boundaries with his family moving forward.
Seek Support: You’re Not Alone.
What happened is emotionally complex, it mixes family, motherhood, and technology in a deeply personal way. Talking to a therapist or joining a support group for new mothers can help you process your feelings without guilt. You’ll find others who’ve struggled with overbearing relatives or intrusive “help.”
Having validation from outside your family can strengthen your confidence in setting limits. Sometimes healing starts by realizing your boundaries are not only reasonable — they’re necessary.
Control the Environment: Reclaim Your Peace.
You don’t have to feel watched in a space meant for comfort. If visiting your in-laws is unavoidable, take small, smart steps to protect your privacy: unplug Alexa devices, avoid nursing in monitored areas, or bring your own baby monitor that you control. Explain kindly that you prefer a distraction-free space to focus on bonding with your baby.
You’re not being paranoid, you’re taking reasonable precautions after a clear breach of trust. Protecting your mental peace helps you be the best version of yourself for your child.
