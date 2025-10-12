My MIL Trapped Me With a $35 000 "Gift"—But I Made Her Regret It

Hi Bright Side,

My husband and I are saving for a house. Suddenly, my MIL offered us $35,000 for the down payment, on one condition: she moves in with us. That might sound generous, but here’s the problem: she’s controlling. She criticizes my cooking, constantly “reorganizes” my kitchen, and once told me I should “dress more modestly” in my own home.

I can barely handle her weekend visits, let alone living with her full-time. To thank her, my husband invited her over for dinner. I was all smiles, I even cooked his mom’s favorite dish. At the table, she took a bite then bolted to the toilet.

What she didn’t know was that I had secretly added a little coriander, an ingredient she’s mildly allergic to. When she returned, she was furious. She accused me of doing it intentionally, reminding me that I knew about her allergy. My husband, too, was angry.

I looked at both of them and said calmly, “You’re offering us the money with conditions. Fine. But I have conditions too.

This will be our home, my husband’s and mine! That means our house, our rules. And since I’ll be the one cooking, I’ll use whatever ingredients I choose.”

My MIL was livid. She left before dessert, and my husband later accused me of disrespecting her, insisting she only wanted to help us buy a house. I told him that if she wants to move in, she must respect my boundaries.

Now, I’m left wondering: should I accept her offer without setting any rules? Or did I go too far in standing my ground?

— Jane