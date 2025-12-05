I Refuse to Get Paid Less Just Because I Worked Remotely

Dear Bright Side,

Our big project needed urgent weekend work. The end of the month was here, and we had to finish some important last-minute touches before the deadline. Everyone else bailed. I volunteered, since I needed the extra money.

When payroll came on Monday, I was paid 30% less for those hours.

HR told me, “Remote work pays less because you had more flexibility and freedom. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be fair.”

I just smiled and stayed quiet. What they didn’t know was that I still had access to the file I worked on. So I opened it and deleted 30% of the work I had completed over the weekend.

Then I sent an email to everyone at the office. It said, “I don’t work for free. The project file is now 30% incomplete, the same as the pay I received.”

Everybody froze, then my manager started panicking. With the deadline even closer, there was no way we could finish on time without the full work. But I stood my ground. HR called me into a meeting, accusing me of being “unprofessional” and “breaking company rules”.

All I had done was step up when no one else would, sacrificing my weekend to help the team. How did I suddenly become the bad person just for standing up for my rights?

Was I wrong to take this stance?

Yours,

Amelia