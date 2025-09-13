17 Sleek Pedicure Designs to Try This Fall
A sleek pedicure is the perfect way to add polish to your look and boost your confidence. Whether you prefer classic shades, minimalist designs, or modern twists, there are endless ways to make your toes look stylish and well-groomed. From subtle elegance to statement-making details, here are 17 pedicure ideas to inspire your next salon visit.
Dominating trending colors and prints for 2025
Colourful french
A classy french pedicure and manicure gets updated in 2025 and it’s trendy to add a little bit of a creative touch.
Glazy soap nails
Mocha pedicure
Glossy pedicure was noticed as a trend of 2025
Matt polish is ditched this year.
More ideas for you pedicure
Right purple color
Purple is having a major moment right now, but be careful with the darker shades — on toenails, they can sometimes look a little like bruising (definitely not the look you want). A softer lavender, on the other hand, feels fresh, flattering, and adds just the right touch of elegance. Plus, it’s versatile enough to complement almost any outfit.
Ditch glitter
Glitter polish on your toes is famous for lasting ages — but it can be a nightmare to remove, and chunky sparkles don’t always look as chic as you’d like. The solution? Go for fine, sheer glitter instead. It keeps the trendy sparkle but with a softer, more elegant vibe.
Another look taking over right now is glazed nails. Inspired by the shine of a glazed donut, this style gives your nails a smooth, luminous finish that feels both delicate and modern. The best part? It goes with absolutely everything, making it a go-to for a polished, stylish appearance.
Choose nude colors
Dark gray is a popular choice for pedicures thanks to its neutral tone and year-round versatility. However, it can sometimes make tanned skin look ashy or dull. To keep your look fresh and flattering, it’s better to choose shades that complement your skin tone — think soft pinks, peaches, or warm beiges.
Neon colors
White toenail polish is a longtime summer favorite, loved for its crisp and clean look. However, because it’s become so popular, it can sometimes feel a bit too plain. To switch things up and add a pop of excitement, try neon shades instead — they look especially striking against tanned skin and bring a fun, vibrant twist to your summer style.
Hearts
A light background paired with red hearts is always a winning combination. While it might seem perfect for Valentine’s Day, this charming design also makes for a luxurious, cute, and romantic choice for a summer pedicure.
Mermaid
Spring/Summer is the ideal season to get creative with your pedicure. Designs that mimic fish scales feel like they were made for beach days and ocean waves. This bold look is definitely for those who love to stand out — but there’s no denying it’s absolutely eye-catching.
Metallic
Metallic shades are having a major moment. From silver shoes to gold skirts, shiny textures have dominated the runways since the last year. So why not bring this trend to your pedicure? If a full metallic look feels too daring, you can always add a touch of shimmer by painting just one toenail in a metallic finish and keeping the rest in a neutral shade.
Sky blue color
We’re often used to thinking of red or burgundy as the classic pedicure colors. However, these deeper shades don’t always flatter, as they can sometimes highlight age-related changes in the feet. A soft sky blue, on the other hand, brings a fresh and youthful touch to your look, making it a great alternative for a lighter, more vibrant style.
Flowers and fruit
And here are a few simple rules that will help your pedicure last for a long time.