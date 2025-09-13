17 Sleek Pedicure Designs to Try This Fall

Glitter polish on your toes is famous for lasting ages — but it can be a nightmare to remove, and chunky sparkles don’t always look as chic as you’d like. The solution? Go for fine, sheer glitter instead. It keeps the trendy sparkle but with a softer, more elegant vibe.

Another look taking over right now is glazed nails. Inspired by the shine of a glazed donut, this style gives your nails a smooth, luminous finish that feels both delicate and modern. The best part? It goes with absolutely everything, making it a go-to for a polished, stylish appearance.