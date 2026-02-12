17 Times a Simple Train Ride Became an Unexpected Adventure

Curiosities
15 hours ago
17 Times a Simple Train Ride Became an Unexpected Adventure

In romantic comedies, train stations and trains are often the places where memorable meetings and farewells take place. However, real life proves that much more exciting stories can unfold there. The stories from our readers just prove this point.

  • We’re on a train, waiting for departure. The train starts moving and slowly picks up speed. We see through the window a girl running.
    A beautiful blonde in heels. She tries really hard. She catches up and jumps on. Except it wasn’t her train. Hers was on the next track over... © Overheard / Ideer
  • I was on a train in Germany and sat opposite a woman in a table seat. She was in the middle of chopping up cucumbers, carrots and other veggies on a chopping board.
    Once these were chopped, she got out some tupperware, put the chopped veggies in them, then put them in her bag along with the chopping board and knife. She then pulls out a jar of mayonnaise and eats the entire jar with a spoon. © DevilBadger / Reddit
  • One passenger asked if we could make a pit stop at Starbucks... while going full speed, of course. © felappain / Reddit
  • There was an old dude with his bicycle next to me, he was like, “Man... look at my bicycle. It is beautiful, isn’t it? It’s so fast too! You wish you could have a bicycle like this. You wouldn’t outrun my bicycle.” He went on like this for several minutes. © Joshua_Blue_48 / Reddit
  • On a train about 10 years ago. The new (first time of using) automatic toilet door opened while I was sitting there. Button to close it well out of reach. At least 10 people crowded in the corridor.
    I just hung my head and begged, “Can someone shut the door please?” Wasn’t funny at the time. © Diplodocus114 / Reddit
  • I’m watching a scene: a guy is arguing with a girl. She’s beautifully dressed, holding flowers. They yelled to the point where she flipped her hair back and walked to the end of the carriage.
    The guy was desperate and shouted, “Marry me!” And she said, “Get lost!” And just at that moment, her heel broke because the train braked sharply. It’s a sign. © Overheard / Ideer
  • I witnessed a guy and a girl arguing loudly over a seat. They started showing each other their tickets. Everything matched: train number, coach number, seat number with only one difference — the girl’s ticket was for tomorrow!
    She instantly transformed from an enraged tigress into a confused girl who looked around with frightened eyes and began to cry bitterly. The guy, who just a minute ago was ready to throw her off the train, started comforting her. In the end, the misunderstanding was resolved with the help of the train conductor.
    The girl paid the difference, and the guy gave her some money since she didn’t have enough. By the way, they became friends and practically didn’t leave each other’s side. Later that night, I woke up, and they were softly talking to each other. © PolAnd1234 / Pikabu
  • I was going back home in the afternoon so the train was relatively empty. Listening to music, minding my own business while staring out the window.
    Suddenly I saw this old aunty in my peripheral vision. I turned to look and the venomous look she was giving me was startling to say the least. Especially since I didn’t know who she was. I ignored her and went back to staring at my phone.
    Then, suddenly, she spat on the floor. She continued to give me a death glare and spat down a few more times. She left after a few stops but made sure to glare at me from the platform, spitting down again for good measure. Still don’t know what that was all about. © winwinftw / Reddit
  • I was traveling in a compartment with 2 women around 40–45 years old. They were very open, sincere, and had a sense of humor. So when they asked if I had a girlfriend, I didn’t hesitate to tell them that I was in love with someone, but she’s been keeping me in the friend zone year after year.
    Throughout the journey, these women shared secrets of women’s hearts and gave me all sorts of advice on how to attract her attention and ultimately win her heart. The trip was unforgettable. © Ward No. 6 / VK
  • I was on a train with my 2 dogs. A guy sat down right next to us and began talking to one of my dogs, then took him in his lap and petted him. After about 10 minutes of this, he sat my dog on the ground again, said goodbye to him and got off the train.
    All this without saying one word to me and ignoring everything I said to him. I didn’t complain because my dog seemed to like the strange guy. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • The conductor was making the usual announcements on the train. At one point, there was some interference, and his voice faltered. But then he leaned into the microphone and burst into an operatic passage mid-sentence.
    Everyone in the car burst into laughter, one passenger joined in, and there was applause at the final stop. The conductor finished with a theatrical bow.
  • During a train journey, a middle-aged woman from the neighboring bunk was incessantly bombarding my fellow passenger with advice. Finally, the man couldn’t take it anymore and told her, “Ride as much as I have, then you can start giving advice!”
    The woman remained silent, apparently offended, for the rest of the journey. Out of sheer curiosity, I asked him as we were getting off, “Do you travel by train often?” To which he replied, “It’s my first time...” © Vipman84 / Pikabu
  • I was traveling on a train, feeling quite exhausted, and wasn’t really in the mood to chat with anyone. I sat down and tried to fall asleep. A passenger approached me, dressed in a business suit, acting all important. He says:
    — What’s your seat?
    — 59.
    — Mine is 60, let’s swap, I want to sit by the window.
    A bit taken aback by his audacity, I silently pointed at the plaques showing the seat numbers and the window sign near 59. He just went:
    — M-m-m... What a pity.
    And sat next to me, disgruntled. © fedyunina / Pikabu
  • I was returning home by train. It was night, and I felt like taking a nap.
    I woke up to find my mattress being held by a big guy and an elderly lady. At that moment, for some reason, I thought they were trying to toss me off the bunk. The only thing I managed to say was, “Uhhhh.”
    It turned out I had been twisting so much in my sleep that my mattress started to slip. The lady noticed and called over another passenger to pull it back up. She simply didn’t want to wake me. © mayak121 / Pikabu
  • I’m a man and I used to knit every day on the train to and from work. I had pictures taken of me by random people, but the funniest was when I was knitting a pink Christmas stocking for my daughter.
    I got on, sat down, and pulled out my knitting. The man opposite looked up and then left quite suddenly. Sitting opposite some rando knitting a pink something was too much for him. © Deiferus / Reddit
  • Today at the train station, I had this conversation with the ticket lady. I said:
    — Could I have a train ticket for the 31st, please?
    — They only run on odd-numbered days.
    — Isn’t 31 an odd number?
    — Sir, did you even go to school?! © Trogvar71 / Pikabu
  • I was supposed to go on vacation. I arrived at the station, waiting for my train and looking at my phone.
    At some point, a young guy approaches me and says, “Excuse me, I’m meeting my girlfriend, want to surprise her. Would it be too much to ask you to hold this balloon and release it when the popper goes off?” I agreed.
    And you know, it was so beautiful! The guy gave not only balloons but flowers to people at the station, which they later gave to the girl. The sweetest meeting! © Ward No. 6 / VK

Our journey continues — we’re transferring to another mode of transport. Here’s a collection of stories that happened on a plane. What’s the most curious or bizarre story that has happened to you while traveling? Share it in the comments!

Preview photo credit fedyunina / Pikabu

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads