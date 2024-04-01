18 Celebrities We Can Barely Recognize

As time flows, everything evolves, including our appearance. While some people naturally undergo changes as they age, others opt for transformations through plastic surgery, drastic style makeovers, or bold haircuts. The celebrities featured in this compilation have undergone such significant changes that some are barely recognizable.

Erin Moriarty

David Caruso

Lil’ Kim

Alyssa Milano

Jessica Simpson

Mickey Rourke

Tara Reid

Linda Evangelista

Rumer Willis

Nicole Kidman

Megan Fox

Amanda Bynes

Ashley Judd

Tori Spelling

Noah Cyrus

Lana Del Rey

Sarah Hyland

Daryl Hannah

Tom Cruise is another famous figure whose recent change in appearance has amazed people. The 61-year-old actor turned heads at a gala event alongside Prince William, where his fresh look stole the spotlight.

