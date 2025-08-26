18 People Showed Their Favorite Pieces of Jewelry, and We Just Can’t Stop Admiring Them
The heroes of this article have cool jewelry that they are ready to show off for days on end. This is quite understandable, as many of these rings and earrings have great sentimental value or simply give their owners confidence.
“I ordered a brand new little purse, and found a well-used and scuffed one instead. But look what I found inside it! It’s karma, girls!”
“I think the gal used a purse for a long time, probably her favorite. When it was time to replace the purse, she bought a new one on Amazon and then ’returned’ the new one but put the old purse in the return box, so she essentially stole the purse from the seller. Amazon doesn’t check returns, apparently, and just sent it to the next buyer.”
“This ring is a family heirloom. It was my great-grandmother’s and my grandfather gave it to me.”
- Excuse me while I wipe the drool off my chin. Seriously though. Stunning. © PokemonLadyKismet / Reddit
“So glad I popped in early this morning to a local garage sale. Bought this beautiful blue Czech glass necklace. It makes me feel like a princess.”
- This is so beautiful and royal looking! My immediate thought was that this looks like something that could have been thrown off the dock to sink with the Titanic. © GatsbyGala / Reddit
“My mother-in-law gave me a family jewel. No matter what this necklace is made of or how much it costs, it will always be my favorite.”
- Man, this made me cry. Your mother-in-law is sweet and awesome. Makes me jealous, mine is the opposite. Love the story behind the necklace. © Disastrous-Panda5530 / Reddit
“Got my grandmother’s ring today. It makes me feel close to her, I adored her. She wore it for almost 40 years, so it’s imbued with her energy.”
“My grandmother passed away and she left me these 2 rings. They’re diamonds.”
“Bought this ring at an auction. I thought it was ugly, but following advice, I decided to have it cleaned.”
- Holy cow! This is just an incredible transformation. © AppropriateVolume835 / Reddit
“I bought this ring inexpensively at a thrift shop. The stone turned out to be citrine, and my wife was looking for a piece of jewelry with this stone. She’s in for a surprise!”
“When I got married 2 years ago, my aunt gave me her opal ring. And I’ve always wanted one!”
“Found this in a charity shop and fell in love.”
“My great-grandmother’s earrings. They’re very heavy! I have no idea how she could wear them for so long.”
“The agate is really pretty, translucent in places. I wish I could wear them, but my ears just won’t have it!”
- Wow, these are beautiful! © yellowroses33 / Reddit
“My 85-year-old grandmother gave me this beautiful cameo ring, and I’m still in shock. It was given to her by my grandfather.”
“They were on a tight budget. He set aside half his weekly work lunch money throughout the year to save up and buy this for her. My whole life I’ve admired this ring, my grandma always told me it would be mine one day. I never got my hopes up, since I am 1 of 15 grandchildren.
A couple weeks ago, I brought her lilacs from my bushes and a homemade chicken pot pie. She told me she has been setting aside different pieces of jewelry for her daughters and granddaughters and wanted me to have this. I asked her if she was sure, as she had just worn it to Easter. She said, ‘I’m sure, when I put it on that day, I wanted it to be the last time.’
I’m so honored. I always have loved vintage pieces, and the setting of the cameo with the halo of pearls feels so timeless and elegant to me.”
“My boyfriend’s 94-year-old grandmother gave me her silver pendant that she had worn practically her entire life. Yeah, we both cried.”
“I went to a garage sale and found these earrings in a bin. And when I got home, I looked at them and they were branded! Turns out they’re real Gucci with diamonds.”
- So, where did you say this bin was located? Great find, congratulations! © sublime_daze / Reddit
“My great-grandmother bought this ring with her first salary. And I bought a matching necklace today. It’s so unique! But to be honest, I don’t even know where it’s appropriate to wear it.”
- They’re both gorgeous and pair so well together! Honestly, wear them whenever you feel like it dressed up or just to elevate a simple outfit. Unique pieces like that deserve to be seen! © Cherrypiegirll / Reddit
“Found this ring in a thrift shop. It looked terrible, so I had it cleaned. And look at what was underneath the dirt!”
- I think some of that black patina was meant to be there. You might have gotten a bit too aggressive, removing all of it. But as long as you are happy with it. © Kristin2349 / Reddit
“Found this ring in a thrift shop at the bottom of a jar with jewelry.”
“My instincts told me to take it. And sure enough, at home it turned out to be set with diamonds and rubies. What a find!”
“My boyfriend gave me a heart-shaped ruby necklace for my birthday.”
“He was aware of what my birthstone was, but I did not even expect that he would go great lengths, since we’re on a tight budget nowadays. This is so dainty and perfect.”
- What a beautiful story! Happy belated birthday! © SheepherderCurious84 / Reddit
If you like to thrift jewelry, check out this article. You will find tricks there that can help you spot a fake jewelry.
If you too have a unique piece of jewelry with a story, share it in the comments.