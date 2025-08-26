18 People Showed Their Favorite Pieces of Jewelry, and We Just Can’t Stop Admiring Them

“They were on a tight budget. He set aside half his weekly work lunch money throughout the year to save up and buy this for her. My whole life I’ve admired this ring, my grandma always told me it would be mine one day. I never got my hopes up, since I am 1 of 15 grandchildren.

A couple weeks ago, I brought her lilacs from my bushes and a homemade chicken pot pie. She told me she has been setting aside different pieces of jewelry for her daughters and granddaughters and wanted me to have this. I asked her if she was sure, as she had just worn it to Easter. She said, ‘I’m sure, when I put it on that day, I wanted it to be the last time.’

I’m so honored. I always have loved vintage pieces, and the setting of the cameo with the halo of pearls feels so timeless and elegant to me.”