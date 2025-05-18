10+ Tricks That Can Help You Spot a Fake Jewelry

There are several ways to identify a fake diamond without special equipment. Unfortunately, none of them gives a 100% guarantee, but a rough replica can be detected with their help. Firstly, these gemstones are characterized by enviable hardness, so a diamond can be scratched with a knife. If scratches appear on the surface, it means that the stone is not real.

Secondly, you should breathe on the jewel. Condensation doesn’t settle well on diamonds, and a genuine stone will quickly clear from the haze. A synthetic stone, on the other hand, will remain misted for longer.

The third method requires an enviable amount of courage. You need to heat the stone over an open flame and then drop it into ice water. The diamond is likely to stay as good as new, but the synthetic stone may crack. However, the temperature test can also spoil a real mineral, so it should be performed with caution.