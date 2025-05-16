20 Bizarre Things People Witnessed That Can Never Be Forgotten

Revulsion is one of those feelings we try to steer clear of, but it has a way of sneaking into our daily lives. The people featured in this compilation faced moments so gross or unsettling, they were left fighting the urge to gag or bolt in terror. These cringe-worthy encounters stuck with them, leaving behind a lasting sense of disgust they are unlikely to forget.

  • The mold in my coffee pot. © CasusBellyBell / Reddit
  • My ex-boss used to eat on video calls and then floss her teeth with her hair that was still attached to her head, in full sight of all of us. And then would tuck said hair(s) behind her ear and continue with the meeting. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My SIL puts her contacts in her mouth to “clean” them. Not sure how she hasn’t had an eye infection yet. © Electrical-Pie-8192 / Reddit
  • Some creep on the bus got up from his seat to purposely sit where two young ladies had been sitting. Kinda plastic, faux leather seats... Anyway, his enthusiasm to leap there straight away, given he wasn’t sharing his seat already, was a bit off to begin with, but then he wiped the palms of his hands over the seats and started sniffing them. © rhinonymous / Reddit
  • I watched a woman in full business attire stop in the downtown of a major city, pick a piece of gum off the sidewalk, put it in her mouth, and carry on her merry way. © AsleepTemperature111 / Reddit
  • This was back in middle school. There was a girl licking the palms of her hands, then fingers one by one. Then she’d rub both hands on her jeans. I asked her what she was doing, she said, “I’m cleaning my hands”. © Water-Mustard / Reddit
  • Soap© why_and_who / Reddit
  • This really happened, according to my MIL. The story is seared into my brain. I told her I didn’t believe her and she said “I swear”. (This sounds overdramatic, but I get grossed out easily by certain things.) So apparently there was like an office party or something. Lots of food.
    Then everyone was cleaning up and someone was at the sink rinsing off all the dishes. She said she walked in and saw a woman take all the wet leftover food caught in the drain trap and then eat it right there. Just typing this made me want to puke, and my poor MIL is a germaphobe on top of that lol. © lacyh****s / Reddit
  • Went for brunch with an old friend, and he spilled some crumbs on the table, and he licked his finger and picked them up and ate them. It wouldn’t have been as bad if he hadn’t gotten a sandwich, and they weren’t pastry crumbs. They weren’t his crumbs! © SMM9336 / Reddit
  • Daughter left her face peel on the dining room table... © Cantelon / Reddit
  • Was at a resort just Mexico and went in to have some lunch. Watched a guy take a scoop of guacamole and then lick the spoon and put it back in the serving tray. © HuDiHe / Reddit
  • I knew a dude in high school who would sit in school and spend ages scratching all of his dandruff off onto his desk. He would then pat it neatly into a pile. Finally, he would then check around to see that nobody was looking, before chowing down on the pile, one pinch at a time. He also regularly used his nose as a mid-face snack dispenser.
    Update: Just for interest’s sake, the same guy reached out to me years later out of absolutely nowhere, asking me on a date. His qualifiers were that he’s “very tall now” and “earns lots of money”. I politely declined. © little_wing__ / Reddit
  • Went to the bank for work, so a lot of people. This guy is at a different teller and has a large belly, he lifts it up to rest on the counter. The shirt wasn’t covering it. I feel like, if the shirt was on it, it would’ve been a little better. But no. Big hairy belly being propped up on the side of the counter (where wheelchair users can place their stuff to write on. Or to place purses on to dig through.) Will never get over that. © purplemoonheart17 / Reddit
  • I was sitting beside an elderly man wearing dark glasses on the train. He was sucking noisily on what I thought was a big, jawbreaker candy. WRONG! Just before I got off, he spat out the “candy” in his hand, rubbed it briskly with his sleeve, and shockingly put it in his eye socket. Yeah, it was his glass eye. I am assuming that was his cleaning ritual. Either way, am very wary about people with dark glasses on public transport now.
  • While getting a manicure, I noticed the woman next to me was collecting her nail clippings
    into a glass vial. At first, I thought she didn’t want to make a mess. But then she added a sticker
    to the container and wrote: “Week 101 growth”. Makes me think of all such vials at her home, and why she had been measuring her nail growth so diligently.
  • My elderly neighbor is super sweet and always offers cookies when I visit. They’re delicious, soft, and just the right amount of chewy. One day, she invited me over while she was baking and ended up revealing her “secret” ingredient. Turns out, she ALWAYS puts in her leftover oatmeal in it. Like if she couldn’t finish her breakfast, in it went into the cookie dough. Since then, I have been quietly chucking all the cookies she gives me into the trash. Can’t bear to look at any cookies anymore.

These people may have faced disgusting situations, but remember, parenting comes with plenty of surprises too, and some can be a tad unpleasant!

