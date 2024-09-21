19 People Who Have an Eye for Extraordinary Fashion Pieces

Clothing is one of the best ways to express who we are, and the people featured in this article know exactly how to do that. Some have passed down adorable pieces from previous generations, while others have mastered the art of thrifting, always managing to find unique gems every time they shop.

1. “My boobs broke both the straps on this going-out dress when I first tried it on. I decided to break some fashion rules and wear it like this.”

2. “Wore this delicate little dress for the first time on Father’s Day. The lady I bought it from dated it to around the 1920s. To me it’s timeless, but it’s pretty amazing to think it’s a 100-year-old dress.”

3. “My mother made my wedding dress from a 1938 pattern. Our wedding theme was film noir/Art Deco, so I wanted a one-of-a-kind dress to reflect our love for vintage vibes.”

4. “Mom gave me a T-shirt that was her favorite in the 70s.”

“I’ve been told it can be sold now for at least $350.”

5. “My mother’s church purse from the 1970s”

6. “I had my grandma’s 1953 dress restored and wore it to my wedding.”

7. “Died and went to heaven when I found this 80s Gunne Sax dress!”

8. “I made a Boston subway seat matching set.”

9. “I found this vintage wedding dress and it makes me happy even though I have no reason to wear it!”

10. “I was adopted and I only recently met my biological grandfather. He gave me a lot of beautiful clothes that my late grandmother used to wear. I’m so happy!”

11. “I found the most beautiful 1950s wedding dress.”

12. “I got this Oscar De La Renta coat for free. Some guy gave it to me, saying he was helping a friend move. I guess they were getting rid of stuff they didn’t need.”

13. “I got this 70s maxi from a charity shop I worked in years ago and it’s still a favorite.”

“I’m so so glad I didn’t crop it into a mini as a teenager like I was very tempted to do”.

14. “This beautiful western dress my grandmother wore to my parents’ wedding.”

15. “I found it in the bin that was mostly curtains and I almost squealed, ’Haha, it’s been a minute since I’ve found a vintage dress!’”

16. “I picked up this 1970s Italian linen jacket at a thrift store and was wondering why the buttons are numbered.”

17. “Wore a 1980s prom dress to my college’s winter formal. It originally belonged to my aunt. It’s one of many vintage pieces that my grandparents gave to me when they were moving into a retirement community.”

18. “This 70s jumpsuit is one of my favorite vintage outfits I’ve ever found.”

“My body is built so weird, almost nothing fits me. I started a vintage shop just to sell all the stuff I bought that ended up not fitting.”

19. “70s wool kilt by The Scotch House from my grandma”