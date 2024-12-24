20+ Culinary Experiments That Are More Comical Than Delicious

We all love to eat delicious food, and when the food is cooked with our own hands and turns out to be finger-licking good, it’s a real blessing. But everything doesn’t always go according to the plan. Sometimes dreams of cooking a masterpiece turn out to be an unexpected failure, which you can laugh at afterwards. But these moments are remembered for years to come.

"Can’t figure out why no one wants my energy balls."

"I swear to you, I followed the instructions."

"I tried making a banana cake for my mom's birthday."

Not everyone can cook.

Once we were invited by friends to home dinner. The wife was late at work and asked her husband to cook us a simple, in her opinion, dish — to boil frozen cherry dumplings. She even gave him detailed instructions.

But when we came and saw these dumplings, we were stunned, because a rich smell of meat broth came from them. It turned out that the husband decided to channel his creativity and added bouillon cubes, bay leaf, salt and pepper to the dumplings. We ended up rinsing those poor dumplings. © Overheard / Ideer

"We did our best."

"Attempted to make this cake for my brother's birthday..."

"In my attempt to make cupcakes I got this, I think the cream is good but I have to perfect the details of the decorations."

Everyone has their own vision of a good dish.

Once in Dubai, my husband and I went to a restaurant and tried a very tasty rice with a crispy crust — tahdig. When we returned home, I cooked the same dish and gathered the whole family together. Everyone likes it and asks for more.

And only my mother-in-law pursed her lips and said, “Ellen, we are not that hungry, it wasn’t necessary to serve burnt rice on the table.” The husband told his mother about Middle Eastern cuisine, but the mother-in-law was angry all evening. © Overheard / Ideer

"I, an amateur baker, attempted some ghost cupcakes."

"For your viewing pleasure, the birthday cookie I ruined."

"My darling made these for me, per my request."

When the husband doesn't know how to warm up food

My husband wouldn’t eat reheated food. He asked for dumplings. I boiled him 20 pieces, but he ate 7 and said to throw away the rest. Later he asked for dumplings again, I boiled 3 pieces and put them with the previous ones from the fridge.

My husband sat down to eat, looked at the open window and said, “Wow, it’s freezing! Even my dumplings are hot on one side and icy on the other!” © Overheard / Ideer

"I made vegan lava cookies."

"Made pancakes with a blueberry compote and then thought it would be fine to make scrambled eggs in the same pan. I don’t think I can eat this."

"I tried making Mac and Cheese."

Everyone learns in a different way.

My friend was a very good cook, but she never shared her recipes. Everything was secret, she never told me anything. At my wedding, she gave me a notebook with handwritten recipes. It touched me and I made a thank-you speech in front of everyone.

But the first time I cooked her recipe, I threw it all away: it tasted like garbage. And so on several times, and with different recipes. Even though I’m not a bad cook. It turned out that my friend had written it wrong on purpose so that I learned myself. © Overheard / Ideer

"Tired to make a bread recipe I saw on TikTok."

"Making cake pops with my son"

"Well..."

When you do everything for your cats, but they...

I live with 2 snobbish British cats. I cooked some chicken wings the other day. While I was eating, these cats came running and started begging.

I was in a bad mood at the time, so I was too lazy to pinch off pieces for them, but I couldn’t not share. I threw a whole wing in their bowl with the words, “Well, you’re predators, so you’ll figure it out on your own!” Yeah, they didn’t even touch it. © Overheard / Ideer

"I tried making dumplings..."

Sourdough art fail