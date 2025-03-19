20 Lucky Ones Who Thrifted a Treasure

Things that someone has deemed unnecessary, old or useless often end up in thrift shops or flea markets. But often what is rubbish for one person can become valuable acquisitions for another. The heroes of this article are extremely lucky in this sense, because they got such beautiful things that they can’t now take their eyes off them.

“I found this cutie at a thrift store. And got a little surprise when I got home. I didn’t know there was a mouse in it.”

"Just scored these handmade rocking chairs for $20 each at Goodwill!"

“Today I found the lamp of my dreams. When I first spotted it, someone else was holding it. I was so happy when they decided to put it down and walk away. I swooped right in!”

“This 10-carat gold and diamond ring that’s worth $3,500 I found in a bag of cheap craft jewelry.”

“I grabbed it thinking it was a cool mirror, then I noticed the plug. I didn’t know what to expect, as I couldn’t test at the store. Finally plugged it in when I got home. I’m in love!”

"Just thrifted this $600 prom dress for $10!"

"The tag says "Imitation." As a watch collector, this has been absurdly fun. My watchmaker verified that it's authentic."

"Leveled up my crazy cat lady game this weekend with a tiny couch, toy piano and paw-shaped rug for $8 at Goodwill."

"The perfect blend of goofy and macabre"

“Bought a locked suitcase for next to nothing. At home, I had to use a screwdriver to open it. And then I just wowed! It’s one of the best film cameras ever made.”

“I burst into tears right in the middle of the shop. My dad had a record collection, but we lost it. He passed away 5 years ago. And when I saw this one, I decided to start collecting again.”

"Such a good find yesterday at my local thrift store! Came with the house and all of the furniture for only $20! I’m looking forward to renovating the inside."

"I found a beautiful mirror frame. Trying to find a replacement mirror has been... fun."

“I gasped when I saw him. Look at this cute crocheted jackalope! I’ll take you home, buddy.”

“First walked past this ring, then thought about it all night, ended up going back. In the shop, my inner voice told me I had to buy it.”

“When I got home, I texted my mom. She immediately sent back, ‘Are those griffins? And a quill in the middle?’ I told her that they might be. She told me to Google the crest of Alpha Xi Delta, her college sorority.

A super quick search found that, sure enough, this is the crest for Alpha Xi Delta. My mom was a freshman in 1976, the year stamped on the inside. My mom is so excited to have this ring, as I obviously offered it to her. She texted me that she hasn’t stopped smiling.”

"Look at this frog purse I thrifted. I found it at a thrift store in Japan for only 0.66 USD! I'm crazy for it."

“I was rummaging through a bin of clothes and happened to see a headphone case. When I opened it, my jaw literally dropped. The headphones work and are even charged.”

“I bought this cute little painting. When I opened the frame at home, I got a surprise. Inside there were 2 more paintings and information about the artist, who is quite famous.”

“Fenton Cranberry Opalescent Hobnail Pattern, I paid $25 for the set. I got a lot of compliments on them while I kept looking around. One lady offered to buy them off me.”

“My mom found this at a thrift store, any idea of its origins?”

It is a necklace by Pal Kepenyes, and I am jealous. High hundreds at auction, at least. © Unknown author / Reddit