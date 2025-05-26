20+ Old Photos Where Our Grandfathers Were Still Young and Dashing

Old photo albums with black and white pictures are like a window to the past, through which you can see how young and full of vigor our family members used to be, and our grandfather’s glance could win any woman’s heart. In this article, we put together the photos from users who shared a part of their family history, and it is a fascinating sight, because true beauty is timeless.

“My grandfather with his mom, 1946”

“Grandad in the 1980s. Just returned from abroad, working as a sailor on a fishing boat.”

“My grandpa was a local heartthrob. I can see why my grandma fell in love with him!”

“Grandpa with his family”

“My grandfather with his moustache and children”

“My great-grandparents on their honeymoon (1936)”

“Grandparents in the 1940s. They were married for 78 years. They were gone 12 days apart. ’We love each other and like each other. That’s the secret.’”

“Grandad took his girlfriend rock climbing. 1920s.”

“My grandparents, 1940”

“My parents on their wedding day in 1949. They have been married for 60 years. My father is gone now, and my mother will be 100 years old in a few months.”

“My grandparents passed away this year. Here’s a picture of them from a photo booth, with my dad in their arms, 1966.”

“Grandparents moving into their first apartment”

“My grandparents’ engagement photo, 1953”

“When this photo first caught my eye, I was like, ’Wow, is that my grandfather?’”

“My grandfather at a tattoo convention circa 1970s”

“My grandfather and uncle in Kenya in 1968”

“Found this photo when I was sorting through some old stuff. My grandfather taking a selfie in 1965”

“My great-grandfather in the 1950s”

“My grandfather did bodybuilding when he was young. He’s 17 years old in the photo.”

“My grandfather when he was 16 years old”

“My grandfather in the 1950s looking like a movie star”

“My grandfather in the black and white jacket and his friend”

“Grandad in the 30s or 40s”

“My grandfather on his motorbike. My mom retouched this photo.”

“My aunt and grandfather in the early 60s”

“My great-grandfather in 1938”

“My grandfather Felix, age 16 with his pet crow”

“The portrait of my great-grandfather from the late 1800s”

“My grandfather posing next to his car, the picture was taken around 1960.”

“My great-grandfather in the 50s”