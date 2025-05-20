18 Photos From the Past That Are Filled With Sweet Nostalgia

Nostalgia is a strange and confusing emotion. On one hand, it fills you with the sweetest memories of days gone by. On the other, it also leaves you slightly bitter, knowing that those halcyon days will never be back. Time clearly waits for no one and nothing, as is clear from these images shared by Redditors taking a trip down memory lane.

1. “This is what ’Rizz’ looked like in the ’90s.”

2. “The computer section of a public library in 2006.”

3. “Me in 2004, when all I ever watched was The Fight Club and The Matrix while blasting The Prodigy. So cool, I had to wear two sunglasses.”

4. What did you call mixing all the sodas together from a fountain while growing up?

5. “My Mama circa ’83. This explains why I’m the uncoolest person ever, cos she took it all! Oh, and that bike? She built it.”

6. Joe Pesci at 14 years old, 1957.

7. “They really put a Discman with the Anti-Skip System in a museum already. I’m not sure if I’ve ever felt older in my life.”

8. “2015. I insisted that my date and I take our homecoming pictures at Dunkin’ Donuts. We’re still together and have a baby now.”

9. “Christmas 1983. My grandmother gives me the Atari 2600.”

10. “My wife and daughter. Not sure that I contributed anything genetically.”

11. “My mom and I in 1994, my daughter and I in 2024.”

12. “My wife said I couldn’t pull it off (update: 6 years in the making). Circa 1990 and now.”

13. “My dad with the same bag he had when travelling around India, back in 1982.”

14. “Ozone layer obliterated.”

15. “Gary Sinise here. I founded the Steppenwolf Theater with friends in 1974. Some of my favorite memories.”

16. “An old McDonald’s toy. A personal favorite from the past.”

17. “My mom dated this actor back in 1970.”

“It’s Dennis Quaid, when they went to Bellaire together.” © ShowMeTheTacos*** / Reddit

“Your mom was beautiful. Dennis looks like he’s thinking, I am way in over my head with this girl.” © WorkingclassMarine / Reddit

Andy Kropa / Invision / East News

18. “My mother found this photo of my friend (Ryan Gosling) and me. We had some awful 90s hairs cuts.”

“That’s pretty cool. Did you have any idea he would become this famous actor and everything?”

© eamon4yourface / Reddit

© eamon4yourface / Reddit “Yeah. He was doing the show Breaker High and before that, Goosebumps. I lost contact when he started The Notebook.” © Talisintiel / Reddit

